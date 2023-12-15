Everything you need to know ahead of the Viaplay Cup final

Rangers and Aberdeen will contest the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden on Sunday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers and Aberdeen meet in a major final or the first time in 23 years when the sides go head-to-head in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden on Sunday.

The two clubs have not played each other in the conclusion of a national competition since the Scottish Cup final of 2000, which Rangers won 4-0 through goals from Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Tony Vidmar, Billy Dodds and Jorg Albertz.

Rangers are bidding for their first piece of silverware under the management of Philippe Clement and their first League Cup success in 13 seasons since a 2-1 extra-time win over Celtic in March 2011 – 18 months before the club entered liquidation.

The Ibrox side have reached two finals since then losing to Celtic on both occasions in 2019 and, most recently, last season.

Aberdeen last won the competition in 2014 after a goalless 120 minutes against Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Celtic Park was followed by a penalty shoot-out win for Derek McInnes’ side. They have been to the final twice since then, losing to Celtic in 2016 and 2018.

Both sides go into the match on the back of impressive midweek wins in Europe, particularly for Rangers who defeated Spanish opposition away from home for the first time in their history with a famous 3-2 win over Real Betis which clinched direct entry to the Europa League last 16.

Aberdeen also claimed a notable 2-0 home win over German Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt although the Dons had already been eliminated from Europa Conference League after finishing bottom of their group.

Rangers v Aberdeen match details

The Viaplay Cup final takes place at Hampden Park, Glasgow on Sunday, December 17, 2023. Kick-off is 3pm.

Is Rangers v Aberdeen on TV?

The Viaplay Cup final will be shown exclusively live on subscription channel Viaplay Sports 1 with coverage starting at 2pm. If you are a Sky or Virgin customer, you can sign-up to Viaplay through your TV provider.

Rangers v Aberdeen live stream

Fans can watch a live stream of the Viaplay Cup final by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app. You can also add Viaplay to Amazon Prime as one of your channels.

Rangers v Aberdeen team news

Rangers are hoping to welcome back Todd Cantwell after the midfielder missed the trip to Real Betis due to a family matter. Ryan Jack could also return from injury but Danilo, Tom Lawrence and Nico Raskin remain sidelined while Jose Cifuentes is suspended.

Aberdeen top scorer Bojan Miovski is an injury doubt after the North Macedonia picked up a hamstring strain against Hearts last week which kept him out of the midweek win over Frankfurt.

Rangers v Aberdeen referee and VAR

Don Robertson is the Viaplay Cup final referee while Andrew Dallas is in charge of VAR.

