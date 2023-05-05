The Scottish Championship title, and promotion to the Premiership, comes down to this, a Friday night showdown in Stenhousemuir as second-place Queen’s Park host league leaders Dundee.

The teams are separated by just two points at the top of the league with the visitors knowing they require just a point to secure a return to the top-flight. Six weeks ago Queen’s Park held a seven-point lead over Dundee, albeit Gary Bowyer's men had a game in hand. Now they know they need to win. Something they have not done often enough since beating Inverness CT 2-1 on March 18.

It has been a fascinating contest across the Championship but the two title contenders have won just two of their last 11 league matches combined. The likelihood is for a very nervy, tense but captivating evening in FK5.

Match details

Who: Queen’s Park v Dundee

What: cinch Championship, match day 36

Where: Ochilview Park, Stenhousemuir

When: Friday, May 5. Kick-off 7.45pm

Referee: David Munro

How to watch

The title decider is being broadcast live by BBC Scotland and will also be available on BBC Sport Online and the iPlayer. Coverage of the match begins at 7.30pm and runs through until 10pm.

Last meeting

Dundee hosted Queen's Park at Dens Park at the end of January, running out 3-0 winners. Paul McMullan missed an early penalty but it didn’t matter in the end with Ben Williamson, Alex Jakubiak and Ryan Sweeney scoring within 14 second-half minutes. The previous meeting at Ochilview could prove pivotal in the destination of the title. The game finished 2-2 but Dundee left it late to secure a point with Derick Osei Yaw netting with three minutes of normal time remaining.

Team news

Queen’s Park, in terms of first-team regulars, should be at full strength, while the visitors will be without Tyler French, Jordan McGhee, Cillian Sheridan and Lorent Tolaj who have all been absent in recent weeks and months.

Anything else?