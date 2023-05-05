All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
22 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
14 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
14 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
17 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
19 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
22 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news

What channel is Queen's Park v Dundee on? Championship decider, TV details, kick-off time, team news, referee

The Scottish Championship title, and promotion to the Premiership, comes down to this, a Friday night showdown in Stenhousemuir as second-place Queen’s Park host league leaders Dundee.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 5th May 2023, 08:45 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 08:46 BST
 Comment

The teams are separated by just two points at the top of the league with the visitors knowing they require just a point to secure a return to the top-flight. Six weeks ago Queen’s Park held a seven-point lead over Dundee, albeit Gary Bowyer's men had a game in hand. Now they know they need to win. Something they have not done often enough since beating Inverness CT 2-1 on March 18.

It has been a fascinating contest across the Championship but the two title contenders have won just two of their last 11 league matches combined. The likelihood is for a very nervy, tense but captivating evening in FK5.

Match details

Who: Queen’s Park v Dundee

What: cinch Championship, match day 36

Where: Ochilview Park, Stenhousemuir

When: Friday, May 5. Kick-off 7.45pm

Queen's Park host Dundee in a huge top of the table clash to decide the destination of the Scottish Championship title.. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)Queen's Park host Dundee in a huge top of the table clash to decide the destination of the Scottish Championship title.. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Queen's Park host Dundee in a huge top of the table clash to decide the destination of the Scottish Championship title.. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

Referee: David Munro

How to watch

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The title decider is being broadcast live by BBC Scotland and will also be available on BBC Sport Online and the iPlayer. Coverage of the match begins at 7.30pm and runs through until 10pm.

Last meeting

Dundee hosted Queen's Park at Dens Park at the end of January, running out 3-0 winners. Paul McMullan missed an early penalty but it didn’t matter in the end with Ben Williamson, Alex Jakubiak and Ryan Sweeney scoring within 14 second-half minutes. The previous meeting at Ochilview could prove pivotal in the destination of the title. The game finished 2-2 but Dundee left it late to secure a point with Derick Osei Yaw netting with three minutes of normal time remaining.

Team news

Queen’s Park, in terms of first-team regulars, should be at full strength, while the visitors will be without Tyler French, Jordan McGhee, Cillian Sheridan and Lorent Tolaj who have all been absent in recent weeks and months.

Anything else?

The team who finish second will enter the Premiership play-offs where they will face the winners of a two-legged tie between third and fourth. If they win that they will then play the team which finishes 11th in the top-flight.

Related topics:Queen's ParkPremiershipDundee
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.