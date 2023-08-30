Rangers’ hopes of a second successive ousting of PSV at the Champions League play-off stage comes down to the clubs’ confrontation in Eindhoven on Wednesday evening.

Rangers' winger Rabbi Matondo, fresh from opening his Ibrox goal account in the first leg, is likely to start as Michael Beale looks to the Welsh international's pace to trouble PSV on the counter-attack in the Champions League play-off decider. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

As with a year ago, a 2-2 Ibrox draw in the first leg has ensured that the tie will be determined by the 90 minutes – or possibly 120 minutes plus penalties – in the Philips Stadion in southern Netherlands. Even if the odds have been placed against such an outcome, Michael Beale – in his first assault on the blue riband tournament – has proved upbeat over the prospects his new-look team repeating the feat achieved by predecessor Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side with their eked-out 1-0 win when hosted by PSV this week last year.

The two sides are playing to earn pot three status in the Champions League group stages that will be drawn on Thursday evening. Whoever fails in that aim will have the consolation of dropping directly into the Europa League. Goals look a guarantee after both teams could have netted more than the two apiece they plundered in the opening leg, with Beale believing that exploiting set pieces could prove vital in recognition that Peter Bosz’s side will “come at” his team, as PSV did in claiming almost 70 per cent possession in Govan, Rangers’ able to deal with this by toughing it out and capitalising on defensive slackness from their opponents. A similar approach is likely to be required from Beale’s side as they play on the counter to look to overcome a formidable obstacle.

Rangers v PSV match details

The Champions League play-off second round fixture takes place at Philips Stadion, Eindhoven on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Kick-off is 8pm, BST.

How to watch on TV?

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 1 (Sky channel 410, Virgin channel 527) with coverage starting at 7.30pm.

How to live stream PSV v Rangers

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live online and through the discovery+ app.

PSV v Rangers team news

Rangers came through unscathed from their 2-0 win over Ross County in Dingwall. One of their scorers in that encounters, Kemar Roofe, was not included in the club’s matchday squad for the tie, and his place wide on the left of the club’s attack is likely to be taken by Rabbi Matondo, who made such an impact from the bench in the first leg as the Welsh winger ended a 14-month wait in netting his first goal for the club. The home side have fitness issues over centre-back pair Olivier Boscagli and Andre Ramalho. Both were forced off at Ibrox, but it appears that they could be available to Bosz, though neither were in training in the early part of the week after PSV were given a free weekend to prepare of their Rangers assignment.

