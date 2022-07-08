What channel is Peterhead v Aberdeen on? Ticket info, kick-off time, TV details, team news

It is the first time since the League Cup changed format that the Dons have had to participate in the group stage.

The Dons come into the match having signed six players this summer, adding internationalists in Ylber Ramadani and Bojan Miovski, defenders Jayden Richarson, Liam Scales and Anthony Stewart as well as goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

For Jim Goodwin it is a chance for him to stamp his own mark on the team having taken over Stephen Glass in February.

The Dons failed to finish in the top six with their lowest placing since 2003/04.

They will be expected to go to Balmoor, to take on League One’s Peterhead, and put on a good showing.

Peterhead have recently added former Dundee United striker Ola Adeyemo, one of seven additions. They have lost Scott Brown to Raith Rovers and Grant Savoury to Queen’s Park, however.

Match details

Aberdeen face Peterhead on Sunday. (Photo by Simon Wootton / SNS Group)

Who: Peterhead v Aberdeen

What: Premier Sports Cup

Where: Balmoor Stadium, Peterhead.

When: Sunday, July 10. Kick-off 3pm.

Referee: David Dickinson

How to watch

The game is the first of the tournament to be broadcast in this year's edition of the tournament. Live coverage will begin at 2.45pm on Premier Sports 1. The subscription channel starts at £9.99 and can also be accessed online and on app via the Premier Player.

Last meeting

The teams have met three times in the last ten years in friendly matches but you have to go back nearly 100 years for the last competitive meeting. Aberdeen ran out 13-0 winners in the Scottish Cup. It was a game which was reported to have an element of farce due to weather conditions and the team Peterhead were able to put out with the game switched to Aberdeen.

Team news

Aberdeen will likely be without new signings Bojan Miovski and Ylber Ramadani who are waiting for their visa to be processed and passport returned respectively. Lewis Ferguson and Connor Barron were missing from the midweek friendly win over Brechin City and could be absent once more. Jack MacKenzie is out with an injury.

Peterhead will have new signing Adeyemo, while manager Jim McInally was hopeful of adding another. Meanwhile, midfielder Andrew McCarthy has been ruled out for six weeks.

Anything else