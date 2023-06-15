Scotland travel to Norway on Saturday as they go in search of a result which could see them take a huge step towards qualification for Euro 2024.

Steve Clarke’s men made a fantastic start to the qualifying campaign, defeating both Cyprus and Spain at Hampden Park. It means the team go into the match in the Norwegian capital sitting top of the group. Success in Oslo would see an eight-point gap open up between the two countries who were expected to battle it out for the second automatic qualifying spot with Spain tipped to win the group by many.

Much of the build-up has surrounded how Scotland will deal with the threat of Erling Haaland who helped Manchester City win the treble, scoring 52 goals in the process. His record for Norway is hugely impressive with 21 goals in 23 caps, putting him in the top ten of the country's scorers. He won’t be the only player Scotland have to worry about with a number of stars playing in the top five leagues around Europe, including ex-Celtic duo Kristoffer Ajer and Mohamed Elyounoussi, plus Arsenal star Martin Ødegaard.

Match details

Who: Norway v Scotland

What: Euro 2024 qualification, Group A, match day 3

Where: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo

When: Saturday, June 17. Kick-off 5pm

Scotland will face Norway in the Ullevaal Stadion in Euro 2024 qualifying. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Referee: Matej Jug (Slovenia)

How to watch

The game is available to watch live on Viaplay Sports 1 with coverage beginning at 4.30pm and running through until 7.35pm. The fixture will also be available on the Viaplay app. It is a subscription service with a current offer of £59 for 12 months which runs until June 20.

Last meeting

It has been nearly a decade since these countries faced each other. Scotland played a friendly in Molde under Gordon Strachan and won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Scott Brown around the hour mark. The last competitive meeting was in 2009, a qualification match for the 2010 World Cup. George Burley’s men lost 4-0. Gary Caldwell was sent off after 34 minutes.

Team news

Scotland are without key striker Che Adams and centre-back Grant Hanley who were ruled out prior to the squad being announced with Tony Ralston pulling out afterwards. John Souttar returned to training after missing the Spanish camp due to a niggle. Norway welcome back Erling Haaland after the Manchester City star missed the first two group fixtures.

Anything else?