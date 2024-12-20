What channel is Motherwell v Kilmarnock? TV, live stream and team news for Premiership match
Motherwell versus Kilmarnock takes centre stage in the William Hill Premiership on Friday night.
The two clubs go head-to-head under the lights at Fir Park after the match was brought forward due to being selected for live TV coverage.
Motherwell can strengthen their grip on fourth place with a third successive victory after back-to-back wins over St Mirren and Dundee United saw them shoot up the table.
Kilmarnock, meanwhile, will hope to continue their climb towards the top six after ending a six-match winless run with a 1-0 victory over Hearts last weekend despite playing 84 minutes with 10 men.
Here are all the details for the match at Fir Park:
Motherwell v Kilmarnock match details
The William Hill Premiership fixture takes place at Fir Park, Motherwell on Friday, December 20, 2024. Kick-off is 7.45pm.
Motherwell v Kilmarnock TV channel
The match will be broadcast live on subscription channel Premier Sports 2. Coverage gets underway at 7.15pm.
Motherwell v Kilmarnock live stream
Premier Sports subscribers can stream the match live via the Premier Sports website or app. Motherwell and Kilmarnock fans living outside the UK and Ireland can watch the game live on Motherwell TV or Kilmarnock TV with an international subscription.
Motherwell v Kilmarnock team news
Kilmarnock are without the suspended Robbie Deas, while Matty Kennedy remains an injury doubt after missing out against Hearts. Kyle Magennis is set to return after sitting out that game with a bug. Kieron O’Hara could continue between in goal after Robby McCrorie was forced to be replaced against the Jambos at half-time with an injury. Skipper Kyle Vassell returns after missing the Hearts game as his partner was in labour.
Loanee striker Tony Watt returns to the Motherwell squad after being unable to play against parent club Dundee United last weekend. Ross Callachan (hamstring), Paul McGinn (thigh), Callum Slattery (knee), Jack Vale (calf) and Zach Robinson (Achilles) remain out.
Chris Graham is the match referee with David Dickinson on VAR duty.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.