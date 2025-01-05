How to watch Motherwell v Aberdeen

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdeen will look to arrest their alarming slump when they travel to Motherwell on Sunday.

The 2-1 defeat by Ross County at Pittodrie on Thursday meant the Dons have gone nine games without a win, with four consecutive defeats leaving them in fourth place in the William Hill Premiership table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a far cry from early in the season when the Jimmy Thelin's side went on an 11-game unbeaten run in the league to move into second place behind Celtic to foster notions of a title race.

Motherwell, meanwhile, will be looking for a response to their poor display at Tynecastle which saw them lose 1-0 to Hearts in their opening match of 2025.

Manager Stuart Kettlewell has a number of injuries to contend with - including influential captain Lennon Miller who will be missing for six to eight weeks with a hairline fracture in his ankle - but warned his players they cannot go through the motions after admitting the narrow defeat to Hearts "flattered" his side.

Motherwell host Aberdeen at Fir Park in the William Hill Premiership on Sunday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Motherwell v Aberdeen match details

The William Hill Premiership fixture takes place at Fir Park, Motherwell on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Kick-off is 2.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motherwell v Aberdeen TV channel

The match will be screened live on subscription channel Premier Sports 1. Coverage gets underway at 2pm. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm on Sunday evening with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.30pm.

Motherwell v Aberdeen live stream

Premier Sports subscribers can stream the match live via the Premier Sports website or app. Motherwell and Aberdeen fans living outside the UK and Ireland can watch the game live on Motherwell TV or RedTV with an international subscription.

Motherwell v Aberdeen team news

Well striker Apostolos Stamatelopolous is a major doubt with a strain and Lennon Miller, Steve Seddon (both ankle), Ross Callachan (hamstring), Callum Slattery (knee) and Zach Robinson (Achilles) remain out.

Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler went off injured on Thursday and will be assessed but Slobodan Rubezic, Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Ante Palaversa are all back from suspension. Dimitar Mitov has been ruled out for four weeks following his recent return from a hamstring injury, while Vicente Besuijen (knee), Jack Milne (ankle) and Pape Habib Gueye (quad) are still sidelined.

Nick Walsh is the match referee with Gavin Duncan on VAR duty.