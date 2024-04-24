Manchester United return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they host Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

Erik Ten Hag’s side survived a huge scare against Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday, edging through in a penalty shoot-out after the Championship side recovered from 3-0 down to force extra-time.

The win sent United through to the final where they will face Manchester City, but focus now returns to the league and the battle to qualify for Europe. The Red Devils are currently seventh in the table but will either need to claim a top six finish or win the FA Cup to secure a Europa League place.

Manchester United host Sheffield United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Wednesday. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Sheffield United, meanwhile, are rooted to the bottom of the table, seven points adrift of Burnley, and could be relegated this weekend if they lose both their next two games at Old Trafford and then away to Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Man Utd v Sheffield Utd match details

The Premier League fixture takes place at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Kick-off is 8pm.

Is Man Utd v Sheffield Utd on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. Match highlights will be broadcast on Match of the Day, which gets underway on BBC 2 at 11.15pm.

Man Utd v Sheffield Utd live stream

There is no live PPV available in the UK. Fans based in the United States can watch the match on Peacock while fuboTV are broadcasting the match in Canada. The game will also be available across Europe and the world through other service providers.

Man Utd v Sheffield Utd referee and VAR

Michael Salisbury the match referee with Michael Oliver on VAR duty.

Match odds