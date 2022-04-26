What channel is Man City v Real Madrid on? UCL semi-final TV details, live stream, kick-off time

City are bidding to reach the final for the second successive year, having finished runners-up to Chelsea last season in their first-ever final appearance, while Madrid are aiming to reach the last two of the competition for a record 17th time having appeared in more finals, and lifted the trophy more times (13), than any other side.

It promises to be an intriguing match-up between the current top flight leaders in England and Spain, with Man City a point ahead of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League while Madrid are 15 points clear in La Liga and on course for the earliest title win in 32 years.

City will be keen to take an advantage to the return leg in Madrid on May 4 as Pep Guardiola chases his first Champions League success with the club having claimed three league titles, four League Cups and one FA Cup during his six years in charge.

He already has two Champions Leagues to his name from his previous spell in charge of Barcelona, in 2009 and 2011, one fewer than his opposite number, Carlo Ancelotti, who lifted the trophy during his first spell as Madrid boss in 2014, having steered AC Milan to glory in 2003 and 2007.

Here is how you can watch the semi-final first leg showdown:

Match details

Who: Manchester City v Real Madrid

Madrid players have a talk ahead of a team training session at the Etihad Stadiumon the eve of their UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

What: Champions League semi-final first leg

Where: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

When: Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Kick-off 8pm.

Is Man City v Real Madrid on TV?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 with coverage starting at 7pm.

Alternatively, BT customers can live stream the game via the BT Sport app or via their website.

Match highlights will be shown on BT Sport’s YouTube channel.

Previous meetings?

The clubs last met in the Champions League last of 16 round in season 2019-2020 where City progressed 4-2 on aggregate after winning both home and away legs 2-1.

Before that, Madrid emerged victorious at the semi-final stage of the 2015-16 competition when a goalless draw at the Etihad was followed by a 1-0 win at the Bernabeu as Los Blancos progressed to the final.

Previously, the sides met in the Champions League group stages in 2012-13 with the match in Manchester ending in a 1-1 draw while Madrid claimed a 3-2 victory in Spain.

Team news

Guardiola could be without Kyle Walker and John Stones for the clash with Los Blancos on Tuesday who missed the 5-1 win over Watford due to injury while Joao Cancelo is definitely ruled out due to suspension.

Kevin De Bruyne is also a doubt after the Belgian was withdrawn in the 57th minute against the Hornets due to an ankle issue.

As for Real, Ancelotti will be without several first team players for the trip to Manchester, with Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Mariano not part of their travelling squad.

However, Casemiro, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy could all be in contention after recovering from injury.

Odds