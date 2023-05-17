The eyes of Europe will be on the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening as Manchester City host Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final.

The tie is finely balanced after a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu last week with the opening goal for Madrid scored by winger Vinícius Júnior cancelled out by a second half equaliser from City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

Inter Milan await the winners in next month’s final following their 1-0 victory over city rivals AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday night, to complete a 3-0 aggreggate win. The final will be played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 10.

Madrid are bidding to retain the trophy having won it for a record 14th time last season when they defeated Liverpool in the final in Paris. While they are 14 points off the pace in La Liga they have just won the Copa del Rey and have already beaten English opponents twice on their way to the last four.

Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti go head-to-head when Manchester City host Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final second leg. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

City, meanwhile, are hoping to reach the final for the second time in three years having finished runners-up to Chelsea in their first-ever final appearance in 2021. Pep Guardiola’s side are also chasing a historic treble as they close in on the English Premier League title while they face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3.

City and Madrid met at the same stage of the Champions League last season with Madrid coming out on top after extra-time in the home second leg with a 3-1 victory after a 4-3 defeat at the Etihad in the first leg. Could we be in for a repeat of such drama?

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the big match…

Man City v Real Madrid match details

The Champions League semi-final second leg will take place at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Kick-off 8pm.

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak will take charge of the match.

Is Man City v Real Madrid on TV?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate with coverage starting at 7pm.

Alternatively, BT customers can live stream the game via the BT Sport app or via their website.

Match highlights will be shown on BT Sport’s YouTube channel.

Man City v Real Madrid team news

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has a full squad available with Eduardo Camavinga having overcome a knock and Eder Militao back from suspension.

City are again without defender Nathan Ake due to a hamstring injury but otherwise have a fully-fit squad.

Man City v Real Madrid odds