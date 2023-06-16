What channel is Malta v England? How to watch Euro 2024 qualifier for free

It is top versus bottom in Group C as Gareth Southgate’s side travel to the Mediterranean island nation on the back of two excellent wins over Ukraine and Italy in March. Declan Rice and Harry Kane earned a 2-1 win in Naples despite a late red card for Luke Shaw, while Kane and Bukayo Saka were on target in the 2-0 victory over the war-torn Ukrainians at Wembley three days later.

Malta started their campaign with a narrow 2-1 defeat in North Macedonia before going down 2-0 at home to Italy, however, they restored some confidence with a 1-0 friendly win over Luxembourg last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malta are ranked 172nd in the world, between Moldova and Bermuda, and below Yemen, the Maldives and Chinese Taipei. England are ranked fifth, one place below France, and one ahead of Italy.

Malta and England flags fly over the Ta'Qali National Stadium ahead of Friday's Euro 2024 qualifier. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire

England’s last trip to Malta – a World Cup qualifier in 2017 – ended with a 4-0 victory but only after three goals in the final five minutes from Kane, Ryan Bertrand and Danny Welbeck.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game ...

Malta v England match details

The Euro 2024 qualifier takes place at the 17,000 capacity Ta’ Qali National Stadium in Malta on Friday, June 16, 2023. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Is Malta v England on TV?

The match is being broadcast live free-to-air on Channel 4. The programme begins at 7pm after the news.

How to live stream Malta v England

Those wishing to watch the match on smartphone, laptop or tablet can do so for free via the Channel 4 website or the All 4 app.

Malta v England team news

England’s Manchester City stars – Jack Grealish, John Stones, Kalvin Phillips, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden – only joined the squad on Tuesday after Saturday’s Champions League final win over Inter Milan and will not start.

Eberechi Eze is among the travelling side and hoping to make his debut on Friday, as is England Under-21s international Levi Colwill, who joined the group after initially being brought into train with them this week.