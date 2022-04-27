What channel is Liverpool v Villarreal on? UCL semi-final TV details, live stream, kick-off time

The Reds have won the tournament six times throughout history, most recently in 2018-19, where they defeated Tottenham in the final, having finished runners-up to Real Madrid, and a Gareth Bale double, the season before.

Unai Emery’s Villarreal, last season’s Europa League winners, will be aiming to reach their first ever Champions League final having already upset the odds by eliminating Juventus and Bayern Munich in the knock-out stages en route to the last four.

Despite this, Liverpool are heavy favourites to progress to their ninth final – they currently sit one point behind Man City at the top of the Premier League having already lifted the League Cup – while Villarreal are seventh in La Liga and punching above their weight in Europe’s premier competition.

The Spanish side have also not won in England since 2005, nine visits ago, so Jurgen Klopp’s men will be looking to take a healthy advantage into next week’s second leg, with either Man City or Real Madrid awaiting in the final.

Here is how you can watch the semi-final first leg showdown at Anfield:

Match details

Who: Liverpool v Villarreal

Liverpool will host Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final at Anfield on Wednesday night. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

What: Champions League semi-final first leg

Where: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

When: Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Kick-off 8pm.

Is Liverpool v Villarreal on TV?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 with coverage starting at 7pm.

Alternatively, BT customers can live stream the game via the BT Sport app or via their website.

Match highlights will be shown on BT Sport’s YouTube channel.

Previous meetings?

Liverpool and Villarreal have met once before in the 2015-16 Europa League semi-final, where the Reds emerged with a 3-1 aggregate victory, after recovering from a 1-0 defeat in the away first leg with a 3-0 victory at Anfield.

Team news

Roberto Firmino will be absent for Liverpool. The Brazil international remains sidelined with an ankle injury he suffered in the FA Cup last-four victory over Manchester City earlier this month. Other than that, the Reds have no major injury concerns.

Villarreal's task will be made harder by the absence of Gerard Moreno. The forward has scored 13 goals in just 26 games for the Yellow Submarine this season, but the Spain international has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

In addition, Yeremi Pino will also not feature. The 19-year-old winger is enjoying a fine campaign, having recorded seven goals and four assists in 40 outings. However, he limped off in the 2-0 victory over Valencia last week and cannot be involved.

There will also be no Anfield return for Alberto Moreno. The left-back made 141 appearances for Liverpool between 2014-19 before leaving for Villarreal.

However, he is sidelined for the rest of the season after rupturing his ACL at the start of March.

Odds