The Ayrshire side will try to overturn a two-goal deficit at Rugby Park

Kilmarnock are looking to reach the main phase of the Europa Conference League, but they face a daunting task this evening against Danish side FC Copenhagen, with Derek McInnes' men trailing 2-0 from the first leg.

Goals from Kevin Dijks and Rasmus Falk give the Danes a strong lead going into the second leg at Rugby Park, although a packed Rugby Park will look to roar on the Ayrshire side as they look to upset the odds.

Here are all the details for tonight's match:

Kilmarnock v FC Copenhagen match details

The second leg of this Europa Conference League play-off ties takes place on Thursday, August 29 at Rugby Park. Kick off is at 7pm. FC Copenhagen lead 2-0 from the first leg in the Danish capital.

Kilmarnock face FC Copenhagen at Rugby Park. | SNS Group

Is Kilmarnock v FC Copenhagen on TV?

No, the match has not been chosen for live broadcast by a television company.

Kilmarnock v FC Copenhagen live stream

Solidsport will once again be showing the match live across its digital platforms. It will cost 12 euros to stream the game - more information can be found here.

Team news

McInnes revealed “few concerns” but definite doubts over Robby McCrorie, Kyle Vassell and Fraser Murray, who all missed the weekend defeat to Aberdeen, but Joe Wright is available after serving a domestic suspension.

When is the Europa Conference League draw?