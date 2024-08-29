What channel is Kilmarnock v FC Copenhagen on? TV and live stream details plus team news for Europa Conference League tie
Kilmarnock are looking to reach the main phase of the Europa Conference League, but they face a daunting task this evening against Danish side FC Copenhagen, with Derek McInnes' men trailing 2-0 from the first leg.
Goals from Kevin Dijks and Rasmus Falk give the Danes a strong lead going into the second leg at Rugby Park, although a packed Rugby Park will look to roar on the Ayrshire side as they look to upset the odds.
Here are all the details for tonight's match:
Kilmarnock v FC Copenhagen match details
The second leg of this Europa Conference League play-off ties takes place on Thursday, August 29 at Rugby Park. Kick off is at 7pm. FC Copenhagen lead 2-0 from the first leg in the Danish capital.
Is Kilmarnock v FC Copenhagen on TV?
No, the match has not been chosen for live broadcast by a television company.
Kilmarnock v FC Copenhagen live stream
Solidsport will once again be showing the match live across its digital platforms. It will cost 12 euros to stream the game - more information can be found here.
Team news
McInnes revealed “few concerns” but definite doubts over Robby McCrorie, Kyle Vassell and Fraser Murray, who all missed the weekend defeat to Aberdeen, but Joe Wright is available after serving a domestic suspension.
When is the Europa Conference League draw?
Should Kilmarnock progress to the main phase of the competition, they will discover their opponents in Friday's draw at 1.30pm.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.