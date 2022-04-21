What channel is Kilmarnock v Arbroath on? How to watch Championship title cliffhanger, kick-off time, match odds

The Ayrshire side could ensure automatic promotion with a win. Anything else will take the second-tier title race to the final day of the league season.

Referee John Beaton is in charge and Rugby Park promises to be packed with the match nearing a sell-out. Many more fans and neutrals will be tuned in on TV.

Here are all the key questions answered ahead of the Championship big one.

What is at stake?

Kilmarnock can win the league title with on Friday. Currently Derek McInnes’ team holds a one-point lead at the top with this match, plus one more remaining next week. A win would send them four clear and unassailable.

Arbroath, who led the league for 10 weeks this season, could overtake Killie with a win and take the title race to the last day where Dick Campbell’s team host Morton and Killie are at Raith Rovers.

A draw leaves the standings as they are but with the title destination in Kilmarnock’s control, and still finely poised.

Arbroath’s Jack Hamilton and Kilmarnock’s Chris Stokes during a cinch Championship match between Arbroath and Kilmarnock at Gayfield Park, on February 04, 2022, in Arbroath, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Have they played before?

This is the fourth time they will have met and, like the league table, the three previous meetings have been incredibly tight. Arbroath are unbeaten having won 1-0 at both Gayfield and on their previous trip to Rugby Park as well as a 0-0 draw in September.

Can both teams go up?

Yes. One of the two teams WILL be in the Premiership next season as champions while the second-placed team could have another route to the top via the play-offs. Finishing second guarantees a play-off semi-final against the 3rdv4th play-off winners before the two-legged final against the 11th placed Premiership side. That’s how Kilmarnock were relegated last season.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Can Arbroath play at Gayfield in the cinch Premiership?

Yes. The east-coast stadium meets the top flight’s current criteria and the Red Lichties plan to use their home ground should they earn the step up.

How to watch

Rugby Park is expected to reach capacity but BBC Scotland will show the match (Sky ch 115 / Virgin 108) for those not attending, with coverage starting at 7.30pm and kick-off 7.45pm.

Kyle Lafferty has scored eight times since returning to Kilmarnock. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

Odds

Kilmarnock Evs (bet365) Draw 9/4 (bet365) Arbroath 3/1 (Boylesports)