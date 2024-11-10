What channel is Inter Milan v Napoli? TV and live stream details as Scotland duo set for top of table clash
Scotland midfielders Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour are preparing for a huge Serie A showdown at the San Siro this weekend.
The Napoli pair have enjoyed a flying start to life in Italy, helping their side to the top of the table on 25 points after 11 matches, one point clear of second-placed Inter Milan. The top two meet on Sunday evening with Napoli looking to bounce back from a 3-0 home loss to Atalanta last weekend.
It was the first time McTominay and Gilmour had tasted defeat with the club since their summer transfers from Manchester United and Brighton respectively. It also brought an end to Napoli’s 10-match unbeaten run under manager Antonio Conte. Inter go into the match unbeaten in nine having inflicted a 1-0 defeat on Arsenal in the Champions League in midweek.
McTominay and Gilmour have started the last four matches together in the Napoli midfield which included a 2-0 away win over AC Milan at the San Siro. McTominay has contributed two goals and two assists in 12 appearances while Gilmour has played one game less.
The Scotland duo will join up with the national squad following the match after being named in Steve Clarke’s squad for next week's Nations League A fixtures against Croatia and Poland. Scotland, who host Luka Modric and co at Hampden on Friday, November 15, before travelling to Warsaw on Monday, November 18, need to win one of their two remaining matches to avoid relegation back to Nations League B.
Inter Milan v Napoli match details
The Serie A fixture takes place at the San Siro, Milan on Sunday, November 10, 2024. Kick-off is 7.45pm.
Inter Milan v Napoli TV channel
The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting at 7.30pm.
Inter Milan v Napoli live stream
TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live on the TNT Sports website and through the discovery+ app. Details on how to subscribe can be found here. Alternatively, the match is available to watch via One Football here for €4.99.
Inter Milan 10/11, Draw 11/4, Napoli 10/3 - via oddschecker.com.
