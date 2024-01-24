What channel is Hibs v Rangers? Is it on TV? How to watch, PPV details, team news, referee, VAR

Hibs host Rangers at Easter Road on Wednesday. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Hibs and Rangers get back to league duty at Easter Road on Wednesday evening as the Scottish Premiership returns following the winter break.

Both sides were in Scottish Cup fourth round action against League Two opposition at the weekend with Hibs narrowly escaping a trip to Forfar Athletic with a 1-0 victory while Rangers were much more comfortable 4-1 winners away to Dumbarton.

Rangers will look to use one of their two games in hand on Celtic to cut the eight-point gap to the leaders, while Hibs are 14 points behind third placed Hearts with two games in hand on their Edinburgh rivals.

The previous meeting between the sides this season ended in a 4-0 win for Rangers at Ibrox on October 21.

Hibs v Rangers match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Easter Road, Edinburgh on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Is Hibs v Rangers on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland starting at 10.40pm.

Hibs v Rangers live stream

The match has been made available for live stream via Hibs TV priced £12.99. You can purchase the PPV here.

Hibs v Rangers team news

Hibs are set to include new attackers Emiliano Marcondes and Myziane Maolida for the first time, as long as the relevant paperwork comes through in time. They are still without eight players, however, as Martin Boyle, Lewis Miller, Jojo Wollacott and Rocky Bushiri remain on international duty and Josh Campbell (ankle), Adam Le Fondre (hamstring), Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle) and Chris Cadden (Achilles) are still recovering from injury.

Rangers defender Connor Goldson is suspended for the trip to Easter Road. Ben Davies, Kemar Roofe and Danilo are all out through injury, as is Kieran Dowell who has had a successful operation after picking up a problem at the club’s winter training camp in Spain when his studs stuck in the grass, while Abdallah Sima was sent home from the Africa Cup of Nations with a long-term thigh injury.

Hibs v Rangers referee and VAR

Steven McLean is the match referee with Andrew Dallas in charge of VAR.

