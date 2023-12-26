What channel is Hibs v Hearts? Edinburgh derby TV details, team news, referee, VAR

Everything you need to know ahead of Hibs v Hearts in the Scottish Premiership

Hibs and Hearts go head-to-head at Easter Road in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Hibs and Hearts go head-to-head in the second Edinburgh derby of the season at Easter Road on Wednesday. The previous meeting at Tynecastle Park was an entertaining affair as Hibs came from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw.

Hearts approach the fixture in excellent form having won six of their previous eight matches in the cinch Premiership – including a 2-0 win at Celtic Park – with their only two defeats coming at home to Rangers and away to Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs remain unbeaten under Nick Montgomery at home since his appointment in September but they had a frustrating build-up to Christmas with defeat against St Johnstone followed by the postponement of their game against Ross County in Dingwall.

While the usual capital bragging rights are up for grabs, the match is also a six-pointer as far as the league table is concerned with victory for Hearts taking them eight points clear of their city rivals while Hibs have the chance to close the gap on their third-placed neighbours to just two points.

Hibs v Hearts match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Easter Road, Edinburgh on Wednesday, December 26, 2023. Kick-off is 8pm.

Hibs v Hearts TV channel

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football with coverage starting from 7pm. In a new innovation for Scottish Premiership coverage, Hibs manager Nick Montgomery will wear a microphone so viewers can hear coaching and tactics from the sideline, and a member of the Hibs coaching staff will wear a bodycam to give a first-person perspective of the team on the pitch from the dugout. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene at 10.30pm on BBC One Scotland.

Hibs v Hearts live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the match live via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.99 or the current offer price of a six-month contract for £21 per month.

Hibs v Hearts team news

Hibs welcome back Joe Newell following suspension, while Paul Hanlon and Lewis Miller are expected to be fit after going off with minor issues in last weekend’s defeat at St Johnstone. Adam Le Fondre (hamstring), Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle), Harry McKirdy (heart) and Chris Cadden (Achilles) are all out until after the winter break.

Hearts expect to have Alex Lowry and Andy Halliday back in contention after they were unavailable for Saturday’s win over St Mirren due to minor injuries. Liam Boyce has an outside chance of returning following a hamstring issue, but Jorge Grant and Cammy Devlin are both out with ankle injuries.

Hibs v Hearts referee and VAR

John Beaton is the match referee with Andrew Dallas in charge of VAR.

Match odds