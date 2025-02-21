How to watch Hibs v Celtic

Celtic will aim to put their Champions League heartbreak behind them when they return to domestic duty with a trip to Hibs on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers side’s European adventure ended in Germany on Tuesday in cruel fashion despite a reputation-enhancing performance against Bayern Munich in the Allianz Arena.

Nicolas Kuhn put the Scottish champions ahead in the second half against the odds, levelling the tie at 2-2 on aggregate, and extra-time was looming until Bayern struck in the last minute of injury-time through Alphonso Davies to book their place in the last 16.

Celtic’s focus will now return to reclaiming their Scottish Premiership title for a fourth successive season, which they are fully on course to accomplish as they hold a 13-point advantage over second-placed Rangers with 12 matches remaining.

They face a in-form Hibs side who are unbeaten in 12 matches and have not conceded a goal in their latest three fixtures. Celtic were the last team to beat David Gray's side - 3-0 in Glasgow in December.

Hibs host Celtic at Easter Road in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Hibs v Celtic match details

The William Hill Premiership fixture takes place at Easter Road, Edinburgh on Saturday, February 22, 2025. Kick-off is 12.30pm.

Hibs v Celtic TV channel

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 2 with coverage starting at 12 noon. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm on Saturday evening with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at midnight.

Hibs v Celtic live stream

Premier Sports subscribers can watch the match on the Premier Sports app or website. A subscription costs £15.99 per month or £10.99 per month for a 12-month contract.

Hibs v Celtic team news

Hibs duo Joe Newell and Marvin Ekpiteta have both returned to full training and will be assessed ahead of the weekend. Elie Youan is also back on the training pitch but the game will likely come too soon. The Hibees will be without Alasana Manneh due to suspension, whilst Hyeokkyu Kwon is ineligible to play against his parent club. Dylan Levitt has shaken off a knee injury which saw him miss the draw at St Mirren last weekend.

Celtic will be without midfielder Paulo Bernardo due to an ankle injury but winger James Forrest could return to the matchday squad for the first time since suffering a knock in the Premier Sports Cup final in December.

Steven McLean is the match referee with Alan Muir on VAR duty.