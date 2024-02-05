What channel is Hibs v Celtic? Is it on TV? How to watch, team news, referee, VAR

Celtic travel to Easter Road to face Hibs in the Scottish Premiership. (Photo by Simon Wootton / SNS Group)

Pressure is building on both Hibs and Celtic as the two sides prepare to meet at Easter Road on Wednesday.

Hibs are in a dire need of a positive result to appease restless fans after a 3-0 home defeat to St Mirren on Saturday left them without a league win in six matches and languishing down in seventh place in the Premiership table – 19 points behind city rivals Hearts in third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic, meanwhile, dropped points for the sixth time this season in a 1-1 draw away to managerless Aberdeen on Sunday to leave themselves just three points ahead of a Rangers side who have a game in hand at the top of the standings.

While most of the Celtic fans’ ire has been directed at the board for a perceived lack of ambition in the transfer market, manager Brendan Rodgers will be acutely aware of the need for an improved performance than the one his side produced at Pittodrie.

Remarkably, Rodgers has never won at Easter Road across his two spells as Celtic manager with the previous meeting between the sides this season in Leith on October 28 ending in a goalless draw. Celtic made up for that with a 4-1 win over the Edinburgh side at Parkhead on December 6.

Hibs v Celtic match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Easter Road, Edinburgh on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Kick-off is 8pm.

Is Hibs v Celtic on TV?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 7pm. Match highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 10.40pm.

Hibs v Celtic live stream

Sky Sports subscribers wishing to watch on laptop, tablet or mobile can do so via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.99 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for six months.

Hibs v Celtic team news

Celtic will be without defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers (hamstring) and Greg Taylor (calf) while Reo Hatate has been ruled out for six weeks with a calf injury picked up playing for Japan in the Asian Cup. Daizen Maeda is due to return from international duty following Japan’s weekend exit from the competition but the trip to Hibs may come too soon.

Hibs could welcome defender Paul Hanlon back from illness but Josh Campbell (ankle), Adam Le Fondre (hamstring) and Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle) are still out while Chris Cadden made his comeback from a ruptured Achille in a reserve game last midweek but is not ready for first-team action. Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller could return to the squad after Australia were knocked out of the Asian Cup last Friday but Rocky Bushiri remains on international duty with Congo after they reached the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Hibs v Celtic referee and VAR

Nick Walsh is the match referee with Andrew Dallas in charge of VAR.

Match odds