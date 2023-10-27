What channel is Hibs v Celtic? Is it on TV? How to watch, kick-off time, referee and VAR
Brendan Rodgers’ side earned plaudits for their performance in the 2-2 draw against Spanish giants Atletico Madrid at Celtic Park on Wednesday night which earned them their first point of the campaign in Group E.
Celtic will look to carry that form into Easter Road against a Hibs side who relinquished their unbeaten record under recently-appointed manager Nick Montgomery with a 4-0 defeat away to Rangers last weekend.
Montgomery had won two and drawn three of his first five matches in charge prior to the Ibrox hammering, and will be looking for his players to provide a positive response against a Celtic side who have dropped only two points in the league thus far.
The sides are separated by 16 points after just nine matches played with Celtic top of the pile on 25 points having made a strong start to their title defence, while Hibs are languishing down in ninth place in the standings having averaged a point per game.
Hibs v Celtic match details
The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Easter Road, Edinburgh on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Kick-off is 3pm.
Is Hibs v Celtic on TV?
The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel starting at 7.30pm on Saturday evening, with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.30pm after Match of the Day.
Hibs v Celtic live stream
A live video stream will be available to international subscribers only via Hibs TV. Those within the UK can listen to live audio via either club channel, or alternatively tune into BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme which goes on air from 2pm on Saturday.
Hibs v Celtic team news
Hibs are without injured trio Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle), Harry McKirdy (heart) and Chris Cadden (Achilles).
Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate has been ruled out for a number of weeks after suffering a hamstring injury against Atletico Madrid. Maik Nawrocki might feature in the squad after returning to full training following two months out with a hamstring injury. Stephen Welsh (ankle) and Liel Abada (thigh) remain out.
Hibs v Celtic referee and VAR
Alan Muir is the match referee while Don Robertson is in charge of VAR.
Match odds
Hibs 11/2, Draw 4/1, Celtic 1/2 – via oddschecker.com.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.