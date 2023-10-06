What channel is Hearts v Hibs? Is it on TV? How to watch the Edinburgh derby

Hearts welcome Hibs to Tynecastle Park in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday in the first Edinburgh derby of the 2023-24 season.

The first Edinburgh derby of the season between Hearts and Hibs takes place at Tynecastle Park on Saturday. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

The capital rivals have each had mixed starts to the season with Hearts claiming 10 points from their opening seven league fixtures, winning three, losing three and drawing one to sit fourth in the table, while Hibs are two places further further back on eight points with two wins, two draws and three defeats.

Hibs have enjoyed an upturn in fortunes since the appointment of Nick Montgomery, who was poached from Central Coast Mariners in Australia to replace Lee Johnson, who was sacked with the Easter Road side bottom of the table after losing their opening three league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Montgomery remains unbeaten after four matches in charge thanks to two victories and two draws, and will get his first taste of the Edinburgh derby at a hostile Tynecastle Park where he will come up against Steven Naismith in the home dugout.

Naismith has also enjoyed improved results in recent weeks following his appointment as the club’s permanent head coach, having been named technical director in the summer due to not having the required UEFA licence to manage the club in European competition.

The failure to qualify for the Europa Conference League group stages following a heavy defeat to Greek side POAK coupled with league defeats to Dundee, Motherwell and St Mirren had left the former Hearts striker in a battle to win over fans.

However, recent results have picked up, with back-to-back away wins at Kilmarnock and Ross County painting a healthier picture going into the biggest match of the season to date against their city adverseries.

Hearts v Hibs match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Kick-off is 3pm.

Is Hearts v Hibs on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK in a move that has prompted criticism of broadcasters Sky Sports for again choosing to snub one of Scotland’s biggest fixtures having also decided against showing the previous three Premiership meetigs.

Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel starting at 7.30pm on Saturday evening, with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.50pm after Match of the Day.

Hearts v Hibs live stream

There is no live PPV option to watch the match in the UK. Hearts TV will show live footage for international subscribers only. Those within the UK can listen to live audio via either club channel, or alternatively tune into BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme which goes on air from 2pm on Saturday.

Hearts v Hibs team news

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts are set to be boosted by the return of Cammy Devlin and Kyosuke Tagawa, however, Yutaro Oda and Alex Cochrane remain sidelined alongside long-term absentees Barrie McKay, Nathaniel Atkinson, Craig Gordon and Craig Halkett.

Hibs midfielder Dylan Levitt is back available again following an ankle injury while Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle), Jojo Wollacott (thigh), Harry McKirdy (heart) and Chris Cadden (Achilles) remain out.

Referee and VAR

Willie Collum is the match referee with John Beaton in charge of VAR.

Match odds