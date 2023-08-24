What channel is Hacken v Aberdeen? Is it on TV? How to watch Europa League play-off

Aberdeen return to the city that hosted their greatest ever triumph when they take on BK Hacken in the Europa League play-off first leg on Thursday.

It was in Gothenburg exactly 40 years ago that the Dons claimed a famous 2-1 win over Real Madrid to lift the European Cup Winners’ Cup under Alex Ferguson. Now current boss Barry Robson leads the side back to Sweden hoping to emerge with a positive result to take back to Pittodrie next week.

While the Dons are playing their first European fixture of the season having earned a spot in the Europa League play-off round courtesy of finishing third in the Scottish Premiership last season, Hacken have already played two ties across two different competitions.

They were the victims of a surprise exit from Champions League qualifying when they lost to Faroese side Klaksvik on penalties, conceding three goals at home in the second leg of that tie after a goalless draw in the Faroe Islands.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson takes his side to Gothenburg for a Europa League play-off first leg against Swedish champions BK Hacken. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

However, after dropping into the Europa League, they dispatched Zalgiris Vilnius, a side who pushed Galatasaray close in Champions League qualifying, 8-1 on aggregate in the previous round to set up the clash with the Dons.

Hacken won the Swedish title for the first time last season and are only a point behind leaders Elfsborg two-thirds of the way through the current campaign, so Aberdeen will need to be at their best to emerge with a positive result.

The sides met in a Europa Conference League qualifier only two years ago and it was the Dons who emerged victorious on that occasion with a 5-1 home win followed up by a 2-0 defeat in the away second leg securing a 5-3 aggregate win.

Both sides are guaranteed group stage football regardless of the outcome with the loser dropping into the Europa Conference League but both sides will be keen to make it through to the more presitgious and financially rewarding second tier of UEFA competition.

Hacken v Aberdeen match details

The Europa League play-off round first leg tie takes place at the Bravida Arena, Gothenburg on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Kick-off is 6pm UK time (7pm local time).

Is Hacken v Aberdeen on TV?

The match has not been picked up for live TV coverage in the UK.

Is Hacken v Aberdeen available to live stream?

Aberdeen are offering a pay-per-view service via their own club channel, RedTV, which can be purchased HERE. A pass for the game costs £13.99 with coverage starting at 5.50pm.

Match odds