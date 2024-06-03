All the viewing details for Scotland’s clash in Faro

Scotland play their first Euro 2024 warm-up match this evening when they take on Gibraltar in the southern Portuguese city of Faro.

Manager Steve Clarke and his players are fine-tuning their preparations for the European Championships, which begin on Friday, June 14. Scotland are in Group A alongside hosts Germany, Switzerland and Hungary and will take on Julian Nagelsmann’s team in the tournament curtain-raiser in less than two weeks in Munich. They then head to Cologne to face Switzerland on June 19 and then close off their pool-phase campaign against Hungary on June 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match against Gibraltar is one of two pre-competition friendlies Scotland have in the diary. Finland come to Hampden on Friday night and while Clarke will be keen to get as many minutes as possible into his squad ahead of the Euros, he will also be hoping not to pick up any further injuries. Striker Lyndon Dykes has been forced to withdraw from the tournament due to an ankle injury picked up in training last week, while right-backs Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson, plus midfielder Lewis Ferguson, are also unvailable.

Scotland take on Gibraltar at the Estadio Algarve on Monday evening.

Gibraltar v Scotland match details

The Euro 2024 warm-up match takes place at the Estadio Algarve, Faro, on Monday, June 3. Kick-off is at 5pm BST.

Gibraltar v Scotland TV channel and live stream

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1, with the match coverage starting shortly before kick-off. Highlights will be broadcast by BBC One Scotland at 10.40pm. Premier Sports can be accessed via Sky and Virgin TV, or streamed online here. A one-month subscription to the channel costs £9.99 per month.

Gibraltar v Scotland team news

Scotland are without striker Lyndon Dykes for the whole of Euro 2024 after he picked up an ankle injury in training last week. It means that either Che Adams or Lawrence Shankland will be tasked with leading the line in Faro. Manager Steve Clarke will give minutes to a number of his squad, with forward Ben Doak and Bristol City right-back Ross McCrorie in line for a first cap.

Match odds