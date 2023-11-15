What channel is Georgia v Scotland? Is it on TV? How to watch Euro 2024 qualifier

Everything you need to know ahead of Georgia v Scotland

Scotland defender Ryan Porteous challenges Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during the Euro 2024 qualifier at Hampden in June. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Scotland travel to Georgia for their penultimate Euro 2024 qualifier safe in the knowledge that they have already secured their place in the finals in Germany next summer.

Steve Clarke’s side have qualified for the tournament with two games to spare after collecting 15 points from their opening six Group A fixtures with Spain's 1-0 win over Norway in Oslo last month confirming their spot.

While the pressure may be off in terms of qualification, Scotland still have a slim chance of winning the group if they win their two remaining fixtures and Spain drop points while they are also looking to get back on track after a run of three straight defeats to England, Spain and France.

Two of those losses were in friendly matches, while the 2-0 defeat to Spain which ended Scotland’s 100 per cent record in qualification came after Scott McTominay had a free-kick opener controversially ruled out by VAR. Prior to the defeat in Seville, the Scots had won 11 straight group qualifying matches, stretching back into the Qatar World Cup campaign.

The last time the sides met back in June, Scotland claimed a 2-0 win over Georgia on a rain-affected night at Hampde with Callum McGregor’s sixth minute opener followed by a 90-minute rain delay before play resumed as McTominay added a second before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia missed a late penalty for the visitors.

Following the trip to Tiblisi, Scotland conclude their Euro 2024 qualification campaign against Norway at Hampden on Sunday.

Georgia v Scotland match details

The Euro 2024 qualifier takes place at Boris Paichadze National Stadium, Tbilisi on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Kick-off is 5pm UK time.

Is Georgia v Scotland on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1. This can be found on channel 412 on Sky or channel 551 on Virgin but is available to subscribers only. Information on how to add Viaplay to your TV package can be found here. Coverage begins at 4.30pm.

Georgia v Scotland live stream

Those wishing to watch the match on their laptop, tablet or phone can do so by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app.

Scotland team news

Steve Clarke will have to do without the services of a number of key players due to injury. First-choice goalkeeper Angus Gunn is out while either Zander Clark or Liam Kelly set for a first competitive cap after sharing duties during the friendly defeat in France last month. Defenders Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Aaron Hickey and Grant Hanley are also absent, ensuring there will be a number of changes in the Scotland backline. The striking department has also been affected with Southampton’s Che Adams withdrawing from the squad to be replaced by Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland.

Georgia v Scotland head-to-head

This will be the sixth meeting between the sides at senior international level. While Scotland boast victory in all three home matches, Georgia have won the two previous fixtures which have taken place in Tiblisi in what proved a graveyard for Euro 2008 and 2016 qualification hopes.

Match odds