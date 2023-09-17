Celtic get their Champions League campaign underway in the Netherlands against Feyenoord on Tuesday.

Brendan Rodgers side secured direct passage into the group stages of the competition for a second successive season thanks to winning the Scottish Premiership title and have been drawn in Group E alongside the Dutch champions, Atletico Madrid and Lazio.

Feyenoord are the top seeds meaning, on paper, the trip to Rotterdam is the toughest of the six fixtures Celtic will face as they bid to improve on last season’s showing in UEFA’s top tournament, which saw them claim just two points to finish bottom of the section.

A top two finish this time around would see Celtic progress to the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time since season 2012-13 while a third place finish would see the Hoops drop into the Europa League knock-out play-off round.

Celtic go into the match on the back of a 4-0 win over Dundee on Saturday while Feyenoord emerged from the international break with a 6-1 win over Heerenveen and have now scored an incredible 17 goals in their last three Eredivisie fixtures.

The only previous meeting between these sides was in the 1970 European Cup final, with Feyenoord winning 2-1.

Feyenoord v Celtic match details

The Champions League Group E fixture takes place at De Kuip, Rotterdam, on Tuesday, September 19. Kick-off is 8pm.

Is Feyenoord v Celtic on TV?

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 1 (Sky channel 410, Virgin channel 527) with coverage starting at 7.45pm.

Feyenoord v Celtic live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live on the channel’s website and through the discovery+ app.

Feyenoord v Celtic team news

Celtic will be without defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Maik Nawrocki as well as winger Liel Abada. On-loan Liverpool defender Nat Phillips faces a fitness test after rolling his ankle on his debut in the weekend win over Dundee but Reo Hatate came through the match unscathed on his return from a calf injury and should be involved against the Dutch champions.

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has selection problems of his own with goalkeeper Justin Bijlow ruled out while defender Lutsharel Geertruida is an injury doubt. Options are also thin up front with striker Santiago Gimenez suspended for the first two games while Japanese star Ayase Ueda has picked up an injury and won't make the game.

