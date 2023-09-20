What channel is Eintracht Frankfurt v Aberdeen? Is it on TV? How to watch Conference League match

Aberdeen return to European group stage football for the first time since 2007 when they face Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany on Thursday.

The Dons dropped into the Europe Conference League after losing out to Swedish champions BK Hacken in the Europa League play-offs last month, following up a 2-2 draw in Gothenburg with a disappointing 3-1 defeat at Pittodrie.

The guaranteed safety net of a place in UEFA’s third tier competition was Aberdeen’s reward for finishing third in the Scottish Premiership last season but they will need to improve on current form if they are to make an impact in a tough group which also includes Greek side POAK and Finnish champions HJK Helsinki.

Their opening match sees them take on a Frankfurt side who lifted the Europa League title just 16 months ago, defeating Rangers in the final on penalties in Seville, while they are unbeaten after seven matches in all competitions this season, including three draws and one win in the Bundesliga.

Aberdeen, by contrast, are on a run of three straight defeats with their solitary victory so far this term a narrow 2-1 win over League One Stirling Albion in the Viaplay Cup. The Dons sit second bottom of the Premiership after collecting just two points from their opening five league matches, ahead of St Johnstone on goal difference alone.

That form has ensured a degree of scrutiny on the position of manager Barry Robson going into the match in Frankfurt, the 44-year-old having been appointed permanent manager after an impressive run as caretaker boss last season following the sacking of Jim Goodwin.

The sides last met in the first round of the UEFA Cup in 1979-80, Eintracht emerging 2-1 winners over Aberdeen on aggregate before going on to win the final, beating fellow German side Borussia Monchengladbach on away goals.

Eintracht Frankfurt v Aberdeen match details

The Europa Conference League Group G fixture takes place at the Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany on Thursday, September 21, 2023. Kick-off is 5.45pm.

Is Eintracht Frankfurt v Aberdeen on TV?

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 3 with coverage starting at 5pm.

Eintracht Frankfurt v Aberdeen live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live on the channel’s website and through the discovery+ app. Details on how to subscribe can be found here.

