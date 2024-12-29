How to watch Dundee United v Aberdeen

Two teams in contrasting form meet at Tannadice on Sunday as Dundee United host Aberdeen in the final William Hill Premiership fixture card of 2024.

Not so long ago Jimmy Thelin’s Dons side were being talked about as possible title contenders or splitting the Old Firm after a stunning start to the campaign which saw them match Celtic by claiming 28 points from their opening 10 fixtures. However, the wheels have come off ever since losing their unbeaten record in a 2-0 defeat to St Mirren on November 23 with Aberdeen now having gone seven matches without a victory, culminating in a worrying 4-0 defeat to Kilmarnock on Boxing Day which has set alarm bells ringing among the Pittodrie faithful.

Having looked a shoe-in for a third place finish, at worst, Aberdeen now find themselves looking over their shoulder at a Dundee United side who are gathering momentum. Jim Goodwin’s men sit in fourth place after an impressive recent run of form that has included taking a point from both Rangers and Celtic and losing just once in eight matches.

Coming from behind to claim a 2-1 win over St Johnstone on Boxing Day moved United to within six points of Aberdeen, which they can reduce to just three points with another victory at Tannadice on Sunday and ignite their own aspirations of a third place finish.

Dundee United host Aberdeen at Tannadice in a William Hill Premiership match on Sunday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Dundee United v Aberdeen match details

The William Hill Premiership fixture takes place at Tannadice Park, Dundee, on Sunday, December 29, 2024. Kick-off is 5.15pm.

Dundee United v Aberdeen TV channel

The match will be broadcast live on subscription channel Premier Sports 1. Coverage gets underway at 4.45pm. Match highlights will be screened on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Sunday with the programme repeated at 11.50pm on BBC One Scotland.

Dundee United v Aberdeen live stream

Premier Sports subscribers can stream the match live via the Premier Sports website or app. Dundee United and Aberdeen fans outside the UK and Ireland can watch the game live on Dundee United TV or RedTV with an international subscription.

Dundee United v Aberdeen team news

Dundee United are without the suspended Declan Gallagher after the defender was sent off late on against St Johnstone. Louis Moult (shoulder) and Craig Sibbald (groin) remain out. Aberdeen will be without long-term absentees Vicente Besuijen (knee), Jack Milne (ankle) and Pape Habib Gueye (quad).

John Beaton is the match referee with Greg Aitken on VAR duty.