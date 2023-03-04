There is no doubt what the game of the weekend in the SPFL is, Dundee United against Aberdeen. Aside from the rivalry which exists around the fixture so much has happened in the last week which means there will be so much interest in the match at Tannadice.

The last time Dundee United hosted Aberdeen they ran out 4-0 winners. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Having been battered 4-0 by relegation rivals Ross County, the United hierarchy decided to part company with head coach Liam Fox. Sporting director Tony Asghar then followed. More spice was added to Saturday evening's encounter when former Dons boss Jim Goodwin was appointed to replace Fox on a deal until the end of the season.

Goodwin left Aberdeen last month and the Dons are yet to replace him with former Dundee United favourite Barry Robson in interim charge. He has led the team to two wins from four matches with two defeats.

United come into the match needing points in their quest for survival, while Aberdeen need to consolidate their place in the top six and keep the pressure on the teams above them in the European spots.

Match details

Who: Dundee United v Aberdeen

What: Scottish Premiership match day 28

Where: Tannadice Park, Dundee

When: Saturday, March 4. Kick-off 6pm

Referee: John Beaton

How to watch

The game will be shown live on PPV via Dundee United. A streaming pass for the game will cost £12.99. Sportscene is on BBC Scotland at 7.30pm and repeats on BBC One Scotland after Match of the Day.

Last meeting

The Dons ran out 1-0 winners at Pittodrie in the final match before the World Cup break with Bojan Miovski netting from the penalty spot. The last Tannadice meeting prompted plenty of anger from the travelling support as they lost 4-0. United scored twice in either half in what was one of few highlights of the season so far.

Team news

United will be without injured duo Ian Harkes and Peter Pawlett. Barry Robson should have a full squad to pick from.

Anything else?