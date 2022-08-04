What channel is Crystal Palace v Arsenal on? Is it on TV? Kick-off time and how to watch

Both teams will be keen to put down an early marker as the London rivals look to hit the ground running in a bid to improve on last season’s final placings.

Palace, in their first season under the management of Patrick Viera, secured a 12th placed finish and will be looking to push into the top half of the table this campaign with Mali midfielder Cheick Doucouré looking a shrewd aqcuisition from Lens.

Arsenal, meanwhile, recovered from a shaky start to challenge for the Champions League places last term, only to narrowly miss out by finishing fifth.

After a £90million spending spree this summer, including the marquee signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, Mikel Arteta will be determined to make the top four this time around, and perhaps even challenge the top two.

Match details

Who: Crystal Palace v Arsenal

What: English Premier League, matchday 1

Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace and Mikel Arteta's Arsenal go head-to-head in the opening game of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Where: Selhurst Park, London

When: Friday, August 5, 2022, kick-off 8pm

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Is Crystal Palace v Arsenal on TV?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401, virgin 501) and Sky Sports Premier League (channel 402, virgin 502). The programme starts at 6.30pm.

Sky will also be showing the match in standard definition on Sky Showcase (channel 106, virgin 110) which is available to Sky customers who do not have a sports package.

Crystal Palace v Arsenal live stream

Sky subscribers can watch the match via the Sky Go app. Non-Sky customers can purchase a NowTV pass which will allow them to stream the action.

Team news

Cheick Doucoure looks set to make his Premier League debut along with fellow new Palace signings Chris Richards and Malcolm Ebiowei.

Defender James Tomkins is ruled out with a calf issue while midfielder James McArthur’s groin injury will keep him sidelined. Winger Michael Olise (foot) started training with the squad on Thursday but is still a few weeks away from a return.

Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Marquinhos could all make their Arsenal debuts.

But fellow summer signing Fabio Vieira did not play at all in pre-season and will be lacking match fitness.

Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe also looks set to miss out with a groin problem.

Other Premier League matchday 1 fixtures

Saturday – Fulham v Liverpool (12:30pm), Bournemouth v Aston Villa, Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton, Leeds United v WolvesEverton v Chelsea (5:30pm).