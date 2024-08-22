How to watch Conference League play-off first leg tie

Kilmarnock are back in European action in Denmark on Thursday when they face FC Copenhagen in the Conference League play-off round first leg.

Derek McInnes' side are one step away from reaching the Conference League group stage and the relative riches on offer that come with qualification for UEFA's third-tier competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They face a tough challenge against an established European outfit who defeated Manchester United in last season’s Champions League group stage although they needed penalties to get past Banik Ostrava last week.

Kilmarnock made it through to the play-off round following a 3-2 aggregate win over Norwegian outfit Tromso in the previous round. A 2-2 draw at Rugby Park, earned courtesy of an injury-time equaliser by youngster Bobby Wales, was followed by a 1-0 win in the away leg to set up a clash against the 15-times Danish champions.

Kilmarnock take on FC Copenhagen at the Parken Stadium in the Conference League play-off first leg. | Getty Images

FC Copenhagen v Kilmarnock match details

The Conference League play-off first leg tie takes place at the Parken Stadium, Copenhagen on Thursday, August 22, 2024. Kick-off is 6pm.

What TV channel is FC Copenhagen v Kilmarnock on?

No British broadcasting company has picked up the TV rights for FC Copenhagen v Kilmarnock.

FC Copenhagen v Kilmarnock live stream

Supporters wishing to watch the match can do so by buying a match pass through SolidSport. It can be purchased for 12 euros, with all the details here.

What Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes said before the match

"Financially, the rewards for the club is off the scale really, for a club like ourselves to try and generate best part of £4million from a one-off tie. It’s unimaginable, really. We can’t earn that in Scotland in terms of prize money. So we’re under no illusions how difficult the task is going to be. They are a team who were performing in the Champions League last year. A lot of those players are still here, and while they’re struggling for their best form, this is still a huge, huge task for us to try and overcome this type of opponent. But we’re in the same competition, we’ve found ourselves against them, and it’s important that we try and be brave enough and courageous enough to try and take that on.”

Kilmarnock team news

Killie add new recruit Jack Burroughs to their squad after the defender joined on loan from Coventry City. Corrie Ndaba and Kyle Magennis are nearing returns but the game may come too soon.

Match odds