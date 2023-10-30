The games continue to come thick and fast for Celtic as the unbeaten league leaders host St Mirren on Wednesday.

Celtic host St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Brendan Rodgers’ side will be looking to return to winning ways after dropping points for only the second time in this season’s cinch Premiership in the goalless draw with Hibernian at Easter Road on Saturday.

The midweek clash with Saints is Celtic’s fourth match within the space of 10 days and there is no let up with a weekend trip to Dingwall to face Ross County followed by a huge Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid in Spain next Tuesday.

But Rodgers and his players cannot afford to look past the challenge posed by the Buddies, who have enjoyed their best start to a top flight season in 90 years after picking up five wins, three draws and just one defeat from their opening nine league fixtures.

Stephen Robinson's side – who sit third in the table, eight points behind the defending champions – continued their dream start with a 4-0 win over St Johnstone on Saturday which was the club’s biggest top-flight victory in Paisley since they defeated Celtic 4-0 in March 2010.

Celtic v St Mirren match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Is Celtic v St Mirren on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland starting at 10.40pm on Wednesday evening after Reporting Scotland.

Celtic v St Mirren live stream

The match has been made available for live stream via Celtic TV priced £12.99. You can purchase the PPV here.

Celtic v St Mirren team news

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate joins Stephen Welsh and Liel Abada on the sidelines after being ruled out until Christmas with a hamstring injury. Alistair Johnston has been passed fit after he was forced off during the first-half of the 0-0 draw at Hibs with a head knock.

St Mirren full-back Ryan Strain returns from suspension while Jonah Ayungah scored in a bounce game as he continued his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

Celtic v St Mirren referee and VAR

John Beaton is the match referee while Nick Walsh is in charge of VAR.

