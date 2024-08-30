What channel is Celtic v Rangers? Old Firm TV and live stream details, team news, referee, VAR
Eyes will be drawn to Celtic Park this weekend as Celtic and Rangers go head-to-head in the first Old Firm fixture of the William Hill Premiership season.
Brendan Rodgers' side go into the eagerly-anticipated derby clash as heavy favourites after an imperious start to their title defence that has seen them collect a maximum nine points with a combined 9-0 scoreline.
Rangers have been patchy by comparison, dropping points in a goalless draw away to Hearts on the opening day of the season before exiting the Champions League at the first hurdle to Dinamo Kyiv.
A Celtic victory would open up a sizeable five-point gap at the top of the table after just four matches, however, the Gers received a timely boost ahead of the trip to Parkhead after producing their best performance of the season in a 6-0 win over Ross County at Hampden last weekend.
The fixture will again feature no away fans after an agreement for the return of visiting ticket allocations was put on hold due to the uncertainty over ongoing building works at Ibrox leaving Celtic unwilling to allow Rangers fans into the stadium without the concrete assurance that a reciprocal arrangement will be in place for the return match in Govan on January 2.
It will be the first meeting of the Glasgow rivals following a summer of transfer activity that will likely see a number of derby debutants on both sides of the pitch, adding to the intrigue of a powderkeg fixture that is rarely lacking in drama.
Celtic v Rangers match details
The first Old Firm derby of the William Hill Premiership season takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Sunday, September 1, 2024. Kick-off is 12.30pm.
Celtic v Rangers TV channel
The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 1130am. Match highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Sunday evening with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.40pm after Match of the Day 2.
Celtic v Rangers live stream
Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match live via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a 24-hour pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £14.99 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for 12 months. Sportscene highlights will be available to download from the BBC iPlayer shortly after the programme airs.
Celtic v Rangers team news
Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has emerged as a possible doubt after missing the club's open training session on Friday morning. New signing Alex Valle is likely to start on the bench following the left-back's arrival on a season-long loan deal from Barcelona. Celtic are also working on further arrivals ahead of the transfer deadline that could see Augsburg midfielder Arne Engels and Sheffield United defender Auston Trusty added to the squad before Sunday.
Rangers have injury doubts over defenders Leon Balogun and Robin Propper while Oscar Cortes and Ridvan Yilmaz remain out. Nico Raskin is back in training after an ankle injury and could feature. Rangers could add new faces to the squad with deadline day moves for Feyenoord defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Sassuolo attacking midfielder Nedim Bajrami.
John Beaton is the match referee with Andrew Dallas on VAR duty
Celtic 13/20, Draw 17/5, Rangers 4/1 - via oddschecker.com.
