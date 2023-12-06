What channel is Celtic v Hibs? Is it on TV? How to watch, team news, referee and VAR

Everything you need to know ahead of Celtic v Hibs in the Scottish Premiership

Celtic host Hibs at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will be looking for a reaction from his players when his side take on Hibs in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.

The defending champions may have recovered from a goal down to defeat St Johnstone 3-1 in Perth on Sunday, but Rodgers was left angered by his team’s first-half performance and left his players under no illusions that standards must improve.

The Northern Irishman will expect his demands to come to fruition at Celtic Park against a Hibs side who are displaying encouraging signs since the appointment of Nick Montgomery in September.

The Hibs boss has lost only two of his 13 games in charge and, while there have been too many draws, the Easter Road side head west along the M8 on the back of three consecutive league wins to close to within two points of third-placed Hearts.

Celtic are eight points clear of Rangers at the top of the standings but the Ibrox side have a game in hand.

Celtic v Hibs match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Is Celtic v Hibs on TV?

The match has not been selected for live broadcast in the UK. Match highlights will be shown on Sportscene which gets underway at 10.40pm on BBC One Scotland.

Celtic v Hibs live stream

A pay-per-view option is available to purchase from Celtic TV for £12.99 for those wishing to live stream the match.

Celtic v Hibs team news

Luis Palma is fit for Celtic after coming off against St Johnstone with cramp. Liel Abada (thigh), Daizen Maeda (knee) and Reo Hatate (hamstring) remain out.

Hibs welcome Lewis Miller back after suspension while Jordan Obita returns after missing the 2-0 win over Aberdeen with a minor injury. Long-term absentees Adam Le Fondre (hamstring), Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle), Harry McKirdy (heart) and Chris Cadden (Achilles) are all still unavailable.

Celtic v Hibs referee and VAR

John Beaton is the match referee with Gavin Duncan in charge of VAR.

