What channel is Celtic v Hearts? Is it on TV? How to watch, team news, referee and VAR

Everything you need to know ahead of Celtic v Hearts in the Scottish Premiership

Celtic host Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Celtic return to domestic action following their midweek Champions League win over Feyenoord with the hosting of Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side had already been eliminated from European competition but in signing off their campaign with a 2-1 home victory over the Dutch champions, courtesy of a late winner from substitute Gustaf Lagerbielke after Luis Palma’s penalty opener had been cancelled out by , they ended a 15-match sequence without a victory in Europe’s elite competition which will allow them to approach future Champions League appearances with greater optimism.

It also lifted some of the dark clouds that had gathered following a first league defeat of the season last weekend at Kilmarnock which has allowed Rangers to close the gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership to five points, with a game in hand.

Celtic led at half-time through Matt O’Riley’s opener but a Nat Phillips own goal was followed by a late winner from Matt Kennedy as the league leaders paid the price for a below-par second half display.

The midweek European win has restored some positivity ahead of the visit of a Hearts side who are struggling to win over their fanbase this season due to a mixed bag of results and performances that has them currently sitting in sixth position.

The Jambos have lost back-to-back league matches to Aberdeen and Rangers having previously won four-in-a-row leaving head coach Steven Naismith searching for a positive performance at Celtic Park to lift the mood of frustration among the support.

Celtic v Hearts match details

The Scottish Premiership match takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Kick-off is 3pm.

Is Celtic v Hearts on TV?

The match is not being shown on live television. Match highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 730pm and repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.45pm after Match of the Day.

Celtic v Hearts live stream

There is no live PPV of the match available in the UK. Celtic TV and Hearts TV international subscribers can watch the match live via their respective club channels. Subscribers within the UK and Ireland can listen to live audio or alternatively tune into live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme.

Celtic v Hearts team news

Celtic hope to welcome defender Camerton Carter-Vickers and forward Daizen Maeda back from injury but will still be without Liel Abada and Reo Hatate. Hearts will be missing Liam Boyce (hamstring) and Cammy Devlin (ankle) but Craig Gordon and Craig Halkett are back available again after long-term injury.

Celtic v Hearts referee and VAR

Kevin Clancy is the match referee while Gavin Duncan in charge of VAR.

Match odds