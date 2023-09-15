What channel is Celtic v Dundee? Is it on TV? How to watch, kick-off time, referee, VAR

Celtic get their Scottish Premiership title defence back underway on Saturday against Dundee following the international break.

Brendan Rodgers side signed off on a high with a 1-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox ensuring they spent the past fortnight at the top of the table on 10 points, ahead of Motherwell on goal difference, and four points in front of their Glasgow rivals.

Celtic had been in sticky form prior to the Old Firm fixture with an early exit from the Viaplay Cup owing to a 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock followed by a goalless draw at home to St Johnstone in the league that led to some booing from a section of fans at full-time.

But the victory in Govan has allowed positivity to return to the Celtic ranks despite a number of ongoing injury concerns which were added to this week with the news that Liel Abada will miss up to four months after tearing a thigh muscle while on international duty with Isreal.

Celtic follow the Dundee match with a trip to Feyenoord in their opening Champions League group stage fixture on Tuesday and Rodgers will be keen to get through the 90 minutes without adding to an already lengthy injury list.

Celtic v Dundee match details

The cinch Premiership fixture takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Kick-off is 3pm.

Is Celtic v Dundee on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. However, highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel starting at 7.30pm on Saturday evening, with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.45pm after Match of the Day.

Celtic v Dundee live stream

A live video stream will be available via Celtic TV for overseas subscribers only. Those within the UK can listen to live audio via either club channel, or alternatively tune into BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme which goes on air from 2pm on Saturday.

Celtic v Dundee team news

Celtic will be without Liel Abada (thigh), Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki (both hamstring), Stephen Welsh (ankle) and Mikey Johnston (back).

Reo Hatate, Marco Tilio and Yuki Kobayashi have returned to training while new signings Luis Palma, Nat Phillips and Paulo Bernardo will be added to the squad.

Referee and VAR

Grant Irvine is the match referee. He will be assisted by Dougie Potter and David Dunne. Iain Snedden is the fourth official. Steven Kirkland will operate VAR, assisted by Gary Hilland.

