How to watch the Premier Sports Cup semi-final

Celtic and Aberdeen, the two remaining unbeaten teams in Scotland, meet at Hampden Park this weekend for a place in Premier Sports Cup final.

Neck and neck at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings, both clubs have yet to experience defeat in domestic competition so far this season. Celtic lead the table on goal difference with both clubs having collected 25 points from their opening 10 league fixtures.

The only blotch on Celtic’s record came in Europe at the hands of Champions League runners-up Borussia Dortmund, who inflicted a 7-1 hammering in Germany last month. Aberdeen, meanwhile, have yet to suffer a loss under Jimmy Thelin with the Swede overseeing 15 wins and one draw in all competitions since taking charge in the summer. The only match Thelin failed to win came at Celtic Park on October 19 when the Dons came from two goals behind at half-time to claim a 2-2 draw.

Another close encounter is expected at the national stadium on Saturday as both sides put their unbeaten records on the line in the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals. Both go into the match on the back of midweek victories, Celtic claiming a routine 2-0 win over Dundee at Parkhead while Aberdeen earned an impressive 2-1 win over Rangers at a raucous Pittodrie.

Celtic's Callum McGregor and Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie with the Premier Sports Cup trophy ahead of this weekend's semi-final match at Hampden. (Photo by SNS Group) | SNS Group

Aberdeen booked their place in the semi-finals by overcoming lower league opposition with group stage wins over Queen of the South, East Kilbride, Airdrie and Dumbarton followed by a 1-0 win over Queen’s Park in the last 16 then a 4-0 triumph over The Spartans in the quarter-finals. Celtic bypassed the group stages due to their European involvement before overcoming Hibs 2-0 in the last 16 then twice coming from behind to beat Falkirk 5-2 in the last eight.

The winner of the semi-final tie between Celtic and Aberdeen will progress to the Premier Sports Cup final, which takes place on Sunday, December 15, 2024, where they will be joined by Rangers or Motherwell, who clash in the other semi-final at Hampden this Sunday.

Aberdeen v Celtic match details

The Premier Sports Cup semi-final takes place at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on Saturday, November 2, 2024. Kick-off is 5.30pm.

Aberdeen v Celtic TV channel

The match will be shown live and exclusive on subscription channel Premier Sports 1 with coverage getting underway at 5.15pm. Premier Sports is available in the UK on the Sky platform, channels 419 and 420, on Virgin as channels 551 and 552 and on Amazon Prime as an add on subscription.

Aberdeen v Celtic live stream

Subscribers can watch the match live on the Premier Sports website or through the Premier Sports Player app.

Aberdeen v Celtic team news

Celtic are hoping to have a full squad available when Brendan Rodgers stating that he expects Adam Idah, Callum McGregor and Nicolas Kuhn to return from injury in time for the semi-final after the trio sat out the midweek win over Dundee.

Aberdeen will be without Pape Habib Guaye and Dante Polvara due to long-term injury but the Dons could be bolstered by the return of Kevin Nisbet after the Scotland striker missed the last two matches with a knock.

Kevin Clancy is the match referee for the Hampden showdown with Andrew Dallas on VAR duty.