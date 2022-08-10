What channel is AZ Alkmaar v Dundee United on? TV details, team news, card-happy referee

The Tangerines were effervescent in their 1-0 win over the Dutch outfit at a raucous Tannadice last week.
Glenn Middleton scored a fabulous (largely) solo goal with some assistance from Jamie McGrath in the second half to give Jack Ross’ men a huge win and a 1-0 advantage to take to the north west of the Netherlands.
Completing the job against the side who finished runners-up in the Eredivisie as recently as 2020 would rank amongst some of the club’s European achievements in the 1980s and easily the best since reaching the UEFA Cup final in 1987.
AZ responded to defeat in the City of Discovery by defeating Go Ahead Eagles in their first league game of the season at the weekend, while United went down to Livingston.
Here’s the key match info you’ll need to tune in…
Match details
Who: AZ Alkmaar v Dundee United
What: Europa Conference League third round qualifying second-leg
Where: AFAS Stadion, Alkmaar
When: Thursday, August 11. Kick-off 8pm.
Referee: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
How to watch
Like the first-leg, the away tie will be shown on BBC Scotland and available online and on iPlayer. The live coverage begins at 7.45pm and, providing there is no extra-time, runs through until 10pm.
Last meeting
You only need to go back one week for the first and only meeting between the sides. Middleton’s goal separates the sides.
Team news
Ross made three changes at the weekend but Peter Pawlett is the only player expected to be missing.
AZ welcomed back Peer Koopmeiners at the weekend, while Jens Odgaard, Riechedly Bazoer, Yukinari Sugawara and Zinho Vanheusden are all doubtful. Jesper Karlsson is expected to miss out.
Anything else?
A couple of interesting subplots. The reaction from AZ after last week's defeat was interesting with the Netherlands international Jordy Clasie not giving United a fair assessment.
He said: “What they (United) mainly do is make the match physical, play long balls and run.”
Meanwhile, Spanish referee Lahoz is a fascinating figure. He has been around the top of the game in Europe for a number of years and is not shy to dish out cards.