What channel is Arbroath v Inverness on? Premiership play-off TV details, live stream, kick-off time

It is a winner-takes-all tie after the goalless first leg at the Caledonian Stadium on Tuesday with the possibility of extra-time and penalties required to determine which side will keep their hopes of promotion from the Championship alive.

Billy Dodds’ Inverness side, who finished third in the table and defeated Partick Thistle 3-1 on aggregate in last week’s play-off quarter-final, are hoping to return to the top flight for the first time since 2016-17 after four years in the second tier.

Arbroath, meanwhile, who were runners-up behind title winners Kilmarnock, are chasing a fairytale promotion under boss Dick Campbell as they bid to become the first ever part-time side to reach the top flight in the modern era.

Arbroath and Inverness go into the Premiership play-off semi-final second leg all square after battling out a goalless draw in the first leg on Tuesday. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The winners will progress to next week’s play-off final against St Johnstone, who play their final league fixture away to Hibs on Sunday before facing either Arbroath or Inverness in a two-legged showdown in a bid to salvage their Premiership status.

Here is how to watch Friday’s all-important play-off semi-final second leg ...

Match details

Who: Arbroath v Inverness

What: Premiership play-off semi-final 2nd leg

Where: Gayfield Stadium, Arbroath

When: Friday, May 13, 2022, 7.45pm.

Is Arbroath v Inverness on TV?

Yes, the match will be broadcast live on the BBC Scotland channel (Sky channel 115, Virgin channel 108). Coverage begins at 7.30pm.

Viewers can also watch the match online via the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Scotland website.

What the managers said

Arbroath - Dick Campbell: “I don’t want to get personal. But you look at Inverness shouting their mouth off about being a Premier League club. There were 2,200 at the (first leg) game. We will have 4,500 there tomorrow. I don’t know where all this is coming from.

“You would have to say there is far more pressure on Inverness. Inverness need to get up. We don’t need to get up. We need to earn the right to get up.”

Inverness CT - Billy Dodds: “Dick and his team have been fantastic, but I don't buy into the neutral thing. Neutral Highlanders want Inverness in the Premiership as quickly as possible. The teams are so evenly matched. We have to respect the opponent and realise what they have done this season. But we've had a right good season as well and are in a good place.”

Match odds