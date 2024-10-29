What channel is AC Milan v Napoli? TV and live stream details as Gilmour and McTominay visit San Siro
Scotland duo Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour face one of their biggest matches since moving to Italy when AC Milan host Napoli at the San Siro on Tuesday.
The pair joined Napoli in the final throes of the summer transfer window with McTominay making a £25million switch from Manchester United while Gilmour moved from Brighton in a deal worth £12million plus £4million in add-ons.
The two Scots have made a flying start in Naples with McTominay scoring twice in five starts while Gilmour has started the last two matches for Antonio Conte’s side, who are top of Serie A with 22 points after nine matches, four points ahead of second-placed Inter Milan.
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke is sure to be keeping a close eye on the blockbuster showdown ahead of next month’s Nations League A fixtures at home to Croatia and away to Poland.
Napoli go into the match on the back of a 1-0 home victory over Lecce on Saturday where McTominay picked up an assist on Giovanni di Lorenzo’s 73rd minute winner.
AC Milan, who are managed by Paulo Fonseca, are further down the table, currently sitting eighth on 14 points, but have won four of their last five fixtuers in Serie A.
They were inactive over the weekend after their match against Bologna was postponed due to flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region after heavy rainfall earlier in the week.
AC Milan v Napoli match details
The Serie A fixture takes place at the San Siro, Milan on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Kick-off is 7.45pm.
AC Milan v Napoli TV channel
Unfortunately, there are no TV channels in the UK showing the match.
AC Milan v Napoli live stream
A pay-per-view live stream is available via One Football. It costs €4.99 and can be purchased here.
Match odds
AC Milan are priced at 29/20 with Bet365 with a draw 5/2 and a Napoli win set at 9/5. You can get 14/1 on Scott McTominay to score the first goal in the match or 11/2 for the Scotland midfielder to net anytime. Billy Gilmour is priced 28/1 for first goalscorer and 11/1 to score anytime.
