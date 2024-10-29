Tartan Army interest in blockbuster Serie A clash

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland duo Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour face one of their biggest matches since moving to Italy when AC Milan host Napoli at the San Siro on Tuesday.

The pair joined Napoli in the final throes of the summer transfer window with McTominay making a £25million switch from Manchester United while Gilmour moved from Brighton in a deal worth £12million plus £4million in add-ons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two Scots have made a flying start in Naples with McTominay scoring twice in five starts while Gilmour has started the last two matches for Antonio Conte’s side, who are top of Serie A with 22 points after nine matches, four points ahead of second-placed Inter Milan.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke is sure to be keeping a close eye on the blockbuster showdown ahead of next month’s Nations League A fixtures at home to Croatia and away to Poland.

Napoli go into the match on the back of a 1-0 home victory over Lecce on Saturday where McTominay picked up an assist on Giovanni di Lorenzo’s 73rd minute winner.

AC Milan, who are managed by Paulo Fonseca, are further down the table, currently sitting eighth on 14 points, but have won four of their last five fixtuers in Serie A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were inactive over the weekend after their match against Bologna was postponed due to flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region after heavy rainfall earlier in the week.

Scott McTominay's Napoli face a trip to the San Siro to face AC Milan on Tuesday evening. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images) | Getty Images

AC Milan v Napoli match details

The Serie A fixture takes place at the San Siro, Milan on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

AC Milan v Napoli TV channel

Unfortunately, there are no TV channels in the UK showing the match.

AC Milan v Napoli live stream

A pay-per-view live stream is available via One Football. It costs €4.99 and can be purchased here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Match odds