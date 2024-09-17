This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

How to watch the San Siro showdown

Liverpool open their 2024-25 Champions League campaign against old foes AC Milan in the cauldron of the San Siro on Wednesday evening.

European football's elite club tournament has been given a major overhaul for the first time since 1992 with the eight groups of four disbanded in favour of a single 36-team league.

Each team will play eight games, four home and four away, with the top eight automatically qualifying for the last-16 knockout stage and the clubs finishing from ninth to 24th place then facing a two-legged play-off to determine who will join them. The teams finishing below 24th position will exit Europe, with no parachute to the Europa League or Conference League competitions.

Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from a surprise 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Anfield at the weekend as new head coach Arne Slot takes charge of his first European match. Milan are also under new management, with Paulo Fonseca replacing Stefano Pioli in June, with a 4-0 win over Venezia easing some pressure that had built after a slow start to the Serie A campaign.

The two clubs have twice contested Champions League finals this century with the 2005 miracle of Istanbul - where Liverpool recovered from 3-0 down at half-time to win the trophy on penalties - followed by Milan’s revenge in the 2007 final, when the Rossoneri claimed a 2-1 victory in Athens.

They met again more recently with Liverpool emerging victorious in both Champions Legaue group-stage matches during the 2021-22 season.

Liverpool open their Champions League campaign away to AC Milan in the San Siro on Wednesday evening. (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images) | Getty Images

AC Milan v Liverpool match details

The Champions League fixture takes place at the San Siro Stadium, Milan, on Tuesday, September 17. 2024. Kick-off is

Is AC Milan v Slovan Bratislava on TV?

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime with coverage starting at 7pm. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber you can start a free 30-day trial here.

Liverpool team news

New signing Federico Chiesa will be in the Liverpool squad for the first time since signing from Juventus. Harvey Elliott is out for the foreseeable with a foot injury.

Norwegian official Espen Eskas is the match referee. This will be only the fifth time he has taken charge of a Champions League fixture.