What channel is Aberdeen v HJK Helsinki? Is it on TV? How to watch Conference League match

Aberdeen host their first European group stage fixture since the Jimmy Calderwood era when HJK Helsinki visit Pittodrie on Thursday night.

Aberdeen host HJK Helsinki at Pittodrie in a Europa Conference League group stage fixture. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Not since the 2007-08 season, when the Dons qualified from their UEFA Cup group before succumbing to Bayern Munich in the last 32, has the club been involved at such a level, with the Europa Conference League offering a route back into the continental domain.

Aberdeen started their campaign with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany last month, earning plaudits for their performance against the Bundesliga side who lifted the Europa League title 17 months ago.

Next up for Barry Robson’s men are the Finnish champions who started off the campaign in the Champions League qualifers where a 2-1 aggregate defeat by Molde saw them drop into the Europa League qualifiers, where they also lost home and away to Qarabag of Kazakhstan.

They eventually beat Romanians Farul Constanta 3-2 on aggregate in the Conference League play-offs before losing 3-2 at home to Greek side PAOK in their opening group match. They sit top of the Finnish league, six points clear of KuPS after 25 matches.

Aberdeen landed in the Conference League after losing to Swedish champions BK Hacken over two legs in the Europa League play-offs.

However, the Reds have been bouyed by a run of three straight victories since their trip to Frankfurt, defeating Ross County home and away in league and cup before claiming the scalp of Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday.

Aberdeen v HJK Helsinki match details

The Europa Conference League Group X fixture takes place at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen on Thursday, October 5, 2023. Kick-off is 8pm.

Is Aberdeen v HJK Helsinki on TV?

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 3 (Sky channel 417, Virgin channel 529) with coverage starting at 7.45pm straight after the Aris Limassol v Rangers broadcast.

Aberdeen v HJK Helsinki live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live on the channel’s website and through the discovery+ app.

Aberdeen v HJK Helsinki team news

Aberdeen are missing Shayden Morris and James McGarry with hamstring injuries.

Spanish-born Serbia youth international Bojan Radulovic is the main striker for HJK. The 23-year-old was in Brighton’s youth teams after moving from Spain earlier in his career and arrived in Finland from AIK. He has hit 17 goals in 22 league matches this season and has added four goals in Europe.

