What channel is Aberdeen v Dundee Utd on? TV, live stream and team news for Premiership clash

How to watch clash between Dons and Tangerines at Pittodrie

Aberdeen will hope to continue their barnstorming start to the Premiership campaign when they welcome Dundee United to Pittodrie on Saturday evening.

The Dons have won seven and drawn one of their eight league games so far under new Swedish manager Jimmy Thelin and can go top of the table should they draw or win against the Tangerines.

Jim Goodwin’s United side, however, are in good form themselves and sit fourth the league on 16 points, having only lost one match all season at home to Rangers.

It promises to be a fascinating match at Pittodrie and here are all the details:

Aberdeen and Dundee Utd face each other at Pittodrie on Saturday evening. | SNS Group

Aberdeen v Dundee Utd match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee Utd takes place on Saturday, October 26 at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Kick-off is at 5.30pm.

Aberdeen v Dundee Utd TV channel

Premier Sports have chosen this match for live broadcast. The game will be screened on their Premier Sports 1 channel.

Aberdeen v Dundee Utd live stream

Premier Sports will also show the game on its website and app. International viewers can watch the game on Aberdeen’s RedTV channel.

Aberdeen v Dundee Utd highlights

Sportscene will have all the Saturday action from 7.30pm on the BBC Scotland channel. The programme will be repeated later in the day at 11.40pm on BBC One Scotland.

Aberdeen v Dundee Utd team news

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has a few players with issues but is hopeful they will all be fit, other than long-term absentees Pape Habib Gueye (quad) and Dante Polvara (hamstring).

Ryan Strain has a good chance of being part of the United squad after recovering from a hamstring injury. Craig Sibbald has undergone groin surgery while Louis Moult (knee) and Ross Docherty (muscular) are battling to be fit. Ross Graham is out for several weeks with a hamstring injury.