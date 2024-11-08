How to watch clash between high-flying Dons and Dees at Pittodrie

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdeen will be looking to get back to winning ways after Jimmy Thelin’s invincible start as manager was ended by a 6-0 Premier Sports Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic last weekend.

The Dons, however, remain joint-top of the Premiership and can hold that spot outright for a day if they either draw or win against Dundee at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Docherty’s men arrive in the north east in a confident mood after coming back from 2-0 down to defeat Kilmarnock 3-2 last weekend.

Here are all the details for the match at Pittodrie:

Aberdeen and Dundee meet each other at Pittodrie. | SNS Group

Aberdeen v Dundee match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee takes place on Saturday, November 9 at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Kick-off is at 5.30pm.

Aberdeen v Dundee TV channel

Neither Sky Sports or Premier Sports, the SPFL’s principal broadcast partners, have decided to show the game live.

Aberdeen v Dundee live stream

Aberdeen’s RedTV channel are broadcasting the match and a match pass can be bought for £13.99 here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen v Dundee highlights

Sportscene will have all the Saturday action from 7.15pm on the BBC Scotland channel. The programme will be repeated on Sunday at 12.20am on BBC One Scotland.

Aberdeen v Dundee team news

Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet returns while Dante Polvara will be back in the squad after the international break. Pape Habib Gueye (quad) remains out.

Dundee will be without Julien Vetro after he fainted in the dressing room ahead of last weekend’s win over Kilmarnock. Although there have been no further problems, Dundee are waiting for tests before putting him back in the squad. Trevor Carson and Scott Fraser will be back in training after the international break while Joe Shaughnessy is working his way back from a long-term knee injury.