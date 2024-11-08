What channel is Aberdeen v Dundee on? TV, live stream and team news for Premiership clash
Aberdeen will be looking to get back to winning ways after Jimmy Thelin’s invincible start as manager was ended by a 6-0 Premier Sports Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic last weekend.
The Dons, however, remain joint-top of the Premiership and can hold that spot outright for a day if they either draw or win against Dundee at home.
Tony Docherty’s men arrive in the north east in a confident mood after coming back from 2-0 down to defeat Kilmarnock 3-2 last weekend.
Here are all the details for the match at Pittodrie:
Aberdeen v Dundee match details
The William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee takes place on Saturday, November 9 at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Kick-off is at 5.30pm.
Aberdeen v Dundee TV channel
Neither Sky Sports or Premier Sports, the SPFL’s principal broadcast partners, have decided to show the game live.
Aberdeen v Dundee live stream
Aberdeen’s RedTV channel are broadcasting the match and a match pass can be bought for £13.99 here.
Aberdeen v Dundee highlights
Sportscene will have all the Saturday action from 7.15pm on the BBC Scotland channel. The programme will be repeated on Sunday at 12.20am on BBC One Scotland.
Aberdeen v Dundee team news
Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet returns while Dante Polvara will be back in the squad after the international break. Pape Habib Gueye (quad) remains out.
Dundee will be without Julien Vetro after he fainted in the dressing room ahead of last weekend’s win over Kilmarnock. Although there have been no further problems, Dundee are waiting for tests before putting him back in the squad. Trevor Carson and Scott Fraser will be back in training after the international break while Joe Shaughnessy is working his way back from a long-term knee injury.
David Dickinson will take charge of proceedings, assisted by Graeme Stewart and Paul O’Neill. Alan Muir is the VAR.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.