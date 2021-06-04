West Ham, Celtic's Barcelona hero and Scotland goalscorer Kevin Nisbet all chip in for midfielder's knee operation costs

Peterhead’s Gary Fraser. (Photo by Duncan Brown / SNS Group)

West Ham chairman David Sullivan has personally pledged £2500 to the costs of the Blue Toon player going private – as the covid pandemic pressure on the NHS means that an operation date has yet to be set for the 26-year-old.

Kevin Nisbet's shirt from his second Scotland appearance – and first Scotland goal – will also be used to raise funds for his former Partick Thistle team-mate and the League One club’s squad plan to ascend Ben Lomond this weekend to raise funds for the surgery.

Any surplus will be donated to the Back Onside charity backed by ex-Peterhead winger David Cox.

Kevin Nisbet of Scotland celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the international friendly match between Netherlands and Scotland at Estadio Algarve on June 02, 2021 in Faro, Portugal. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Fraser injured his knee nine minutes into a 1-1 draw with Montrose in December last year and has been out of action since.

The Celtic-trained former Bolton and Partick Thistle player was halfway to the targeted £10,000 on Friday morning – with other items of memorabilia to come.

OpenGoal podcast host Simon Ferry has donated a shirt to his team-mate’s cause as have Peterhead boss Jim McInally, Charlie Adam and Tony Watt.

McInally will auction off his UEFA Cup Final shirt from Dundee United’s match with IFK Gothenburg in 1987, while Dens Park hero Adam will do likewise with one of his former kits. Former Celtic striker Watt – now at Motherwell – has also donated to the cause.

Davie Moyes’ Premiership side revealed their co-chairman’s backing “as the football family comes together to support the 26-year-old midfielder,” and confirmed the donation on the club website.