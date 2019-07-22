'We know our place, and it’s not on your shirt' - Motherwell agree record breaking deal with Paddy Power

Motherwell have joined Huddersfield Town in agreeing a deal for Paddy Power to become their sponsor - although you won't see their name on the club's shirt.

The partnership with the bookmakers is the most lucrative sponsorship deal in the Fir Park side's history.

Unlike the traditional club-sponsor routine, Paddy Power won't actually feature on the Steelmen's strips.

It is part of the betting firm’s Save Our Shirt campaign, to provide clubs with a "clean, sponsor-free" kit.

They hit the headlines when English Championship side Huddersfield released their strip with a garish Paddy Power sash.

Unsurprising to many, it was a trick from the sponsors, who are well known for stunts, with the actual strip unveiled a few days later.

Motherwell chairman Jim McMahon told the club's official website: “We’re delighted to be associated with Paddy Power’s Save Our Shirt campaign."

“This partnership represents our biggest shirt sponsorship in history, and the chance to team up with a renowned brand. It’s a fantastic achievement by our commercial team to get them on board.

“Paddy Power are forward thinking and innovative, and it is a mark of how our fan-owned club is perceived in the world that we were able to attract such a high-calibre partner.

“We thank them for their support and look forward to working with them over the course of the season.”

A spokesperson for Paddy Power said: “Motherwell are the second club to join the Save Our Shirt campaign, which sees us give something back to the fans – namely, their shirt.

“We’re delighted that The Well are joining in the fun for the upcoming campaign and we’ve been impressed with their ability to keep their involvement top secret, despite all the noise of the past week.

“We’ve been planning this with them for months, and it feels great to finally unveil their involvement and their beautiful home and away kits for next season.”

“We know our place, and it’s not on your shirt.”