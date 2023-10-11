Steve Clarke has urged Scotland to secure a landmark win in Spain tonight despite knowing a draw will be sufficient to book his side a berth at Euro 2024.

Either result would lead to mass jubilation among the 8,000 travelling fans expected inside the Estadio La Cartuja and even a defeat could spark the same scenes of joy if Norway drop points against Cyprus at the same time.

But a Norway win would be irrelevant as far as Scotland are concerned providing they can earn at least a point in Seville. That would take Clarke’s side onto 16 points.

If all the current top three teams in Group A finish on 16 points then Uefa treat it as a mini-group and Scotland would sit top because they have the best head-to-head record, whatever happens when they play Norway in the final game.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke addresses a press conference in Seville on the eve of their Euro 2024 qualifier against Spain. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)

It might sound complicated but it is straightforward in the Scotland manager's mind. Clarke spelled it out to reporters while sitting in the Estadio La Cartuja prior to training on the eve of such an eagerly-awaited fixture in the Andalusian capital.

He wants Scotland to gain the result in Seville that would mean there is no need for Scottish fans to sit with beers in hand on Sunday night willing the Spanish on against Norway in Oslo.

But he isn’t interested in a draw – publicly at least. Clarke knows the dangers involved in targeting a point against a team as potentially rampant as Spain. The hosts are hoping to maintain a 100 per cent record in their last 28 European Championship qualifiers on home soil.

They have also never lost a competitive fixture in Estadio La Cartuja, scene of Celtic’s defeat to Jose Mourinho’s Porto in the 2003 Uefa Cup final.

But Scotland are not doing badly themselves and are seeking to make it a dozen wins on the bounce in qualification games. Clarke believes playing for anything other than another victory would be counter-productive against a team they have already beaten in this qualifying campaign on a memorable night at Hampden.

“When we are on the edge of the box we have to defend really well as well,” he said. “What we have to realise is that we cannot just stay there, we have to go forward. When we have the ball, like we did at Hampden, we have to go and try and show Spain that we are a threat.

“They can’t just think about scoring all the time, they also have to think about defending,” he added. “That is the thinking behind that message. It is a game we have to be positive in because we want a positive result. We are not going to get anything if we sit in I don’t think. There will be times in the game when we have to sit in - then we have to defend really well. But when we have the ball we have to try and hurt them.

“We speak about it as a squad, doing it ourselves in this moment,” he added. “If we don’t do it in this moment, we have two more chances next month, irrespective of what happens in the other games. So let’s do it ourselves, concentrate on ourselves. Do I think we’ll finish on 15 points? No, I don’t.

"It would be nice to have a celebration on the pitch, but it would also be nice to do that sitting watching it as a group in the hotel if that is what happens.