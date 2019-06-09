Watch: Nicola Sturgeon celebrates Scotland's goal in World Cup match against England

Scotland may have been defeated 2-1 during their first World Cup match, but that didn't stop fans celebrating their goal – including the First Minister.

Caught on a video, which was tweeted by Brenna Jessie, Nicola Sturgeon can be seen throwing her arms up and clapping to celebrate Claire Emslie's second half goal.

Brenna tweeted: “Ach well we didnae win, but my god this is not a moment I'll forget in a hurry (watch 'til the end ��)! So proud of you @ScotlandNT ♥ � #OurGirlsOurGame #SWNT #ENGSCO”

Ms Sturgeon tweeted a still of the video saying: “Tfw @ScotlandNT score their first goal in a World Cup!! (photo courtesy of @brennajessie_ ) #OurGirlsOurGame #SCO”

