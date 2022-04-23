Watch Charlie Adam's Dundee dive as ex-Liverpool and Rangers man catches eye of Gary Lineker

Dundee midfielder Charlie Adam was booked for simulation.

Some would argue that such acts should not be celebrated, but it was hard not to raise a chuckle nine minutes into the second half when the former Rangers and Liverpool fell to the turf under the meekest of challenges from St Johnstone’s Tom Sang.

Adam, who had a good game for Dundee before tiring in the 1-1 draw with Saints, appeared to anticipate contact with Sang – but none comes. He then falls to the turf comically and unsurprisingly, referee Bobby Madden brandished a yellow card. It was one of the easier decisions for the referee.

The clip of Adam’s dive was shared widely on social media, with former England striker and Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker retweeting it with the words “sensational” and a crying with laughter emoji.