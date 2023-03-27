Watch as Aberdeen star Bojan Miovski scores winning goal for North Macedonia

The 23-year-old earned his 14th and 15th caps for his country during the international break. He started in attack as North Macedonia got their Euro 2024 qualifying off to a positive start with a 2-1 win over Malta on Thursday, setting up Eljif Elmas’ opener.

Miovski was on the bench for a changed side for the friendly but was summoned from the bench and ultimately proved to be the match winner with his strike in the 81st minute to earn a 1-0 win. Collecting a pass from Stefan Aškovski, he ran into the box, away from the attention of an opponent and slid a right-footed effort back across goal into the bottom corner.