Watch as Aberdeen star Bojan Miovski scores winning goal for North Macedonia

The 23-year-old earned his 14th and 15th caps for his country during the international break. He started in attack as North Macedonia got their Euro 2024 qualifying off to a positive start with a 2-1 win over Malta on Thursday, setting up Eljif Elmas’ opener.
Miovski was on the bench for a changed side for the friendly but was summoned from the bench and ultimately proved to be the match winner with his strike in the 81st minute to earn a 1-0 win. Collecting a pass from Stefan Aškovski, he ran into the box, away from the attention of an opponent and slid a right-footed effort back across goal into the bottom corner.
The striker has impressed since joining Aberdeen in the summer, netting 17 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions. His form has led to reported interest from Serie A.