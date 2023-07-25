Viaplay Cup: Sorry St Johnstone crash out, St Mirren leave it very late against Lowland League opposition

Ayr's George Stanger celebrates as he makes it 1-0 during the victory over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

The visitors took the lead after 29 minutes in Perth when George Stanger headed home former Saints forward Jamie Murphy’s free-kick. Max Kucheriavyi levelled from Graham Carey’s cross two minutes before the break but the visitors won it in the 71st minute when Ben Dempsey’s long-range strike took a deflection and ended up in the back of the net. Dempsey could afford to have a penalty saved as Ayr saw out the win to move a point above Stirling in Group A ahead of their final games on Saturday.

St Mirren averted an early exit, for now at least, but only thanks to a goal in the fourth minute of stoppage-time at Lowland League side Cowdenbeath. Toyosi Olusanya grabbed a dramatic late winner with the only goal of the game moments after Kevin Smith had been sent off for the hosts. St Mirren will have to beat Forfar on Saturday to claim top spot in their group after Athletic beat Arbroath 3-1 in an Angus derby. Stuart Morrison, Roberto Nditi and Josh Skelly were on target for the Loons.

Livingston boosted their qualification hopes with a 5-0 win at Cove Rangers. Tom Parkes, Ayo Obileye and Bruce Anderson were on target before Stephen Kelly hit a late double. Brechin’s 2-1 win at Clyde was irrelevant to the Group C picture as Livi moved a point behind leaders Hamilton.

Airdrie consolidated their position at the top of Group E with a 3-2 win at Inverness to move six points clear of Dundee, who have two games left. Airdrie blew a two-goal lead after Cammy Ballantyne and Charlie Telfer scored in the first half hour but Nikolay Todorov hit an 88th-minute winner against his former club. Airdrie will win the group if they avoid defeat at Bonnyrigg on Saturday.

East Fife set up a Group G decider at Fir Park on Saturday when a shoot-out win over Queen of the South moved them a point behind Motherwell following a goalless draw against their visitors. Already-eliminated Queen’s Park beat bottom side Elgin 5-0.

Goals from Josh Edwards, Craig Wighton and Taylor Sutherland earned Dunfermline a 3-0 win over Albion Rovers in Coatbridge to move the Pars top of Group F, but their eight-point total is unlikely to see them progress.

Dundee United are top of Group B after Kai Fotheringham hit the only goal at Falkirk but they would need an unlikely set of results to stay there ahead of the Bairns and Partick Thistle, who still have a game left.